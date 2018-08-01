Read books
ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO — “The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For” is a fascinating collection of speeches delivered by narrative historian David McCullough between 1989 and 2016. A frequent theme, especially when addressing college and university graduating classes, was the importance of reading.
McCullough admonished a 1994 class: “Read books. Try to understand the reason why things happen, why they are as they are. If you see only the surface phenomena, then the world becomes extremely confusing, ever more unsettling. But if the reasons are understood there’s a kind of simplicity that emerges.”
He exhorted a 2008 class to “Read the classics of American literature that you’ve never opened. Read your country’s history. How can we profess to love our country and take no interest in its history?”
Parents and educators: Gently yank that device from your little darlings and present them with a copy of “How To Read a Book,” updated in the 1970s by Mortimer J. Adler, Ph.D., and Charles Van Doren, Ph.D. Require that they start reading from the list in Appendix A of that important book. Set the example by reading from that list. Make a difference by example.
Counting votes
GLENN NELSON
JANESVILLE — Despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, President Trump recently claimed, again, that more women voted for him than for her — “I got more (women’s votes) than she did.”
Since it is true more men voted for him than for her, we can conclude that:
a. Somebody added wrong.
b. He did win the popular vote but the media lied about the totals.
c. Non-binary voters were not counted.
d. He misspoke and actually meant to say more women “didn’t” vote for him.
Response back
THOMAS W. HILL
CEDAR FALLS — I would like to briefly respond to David Webber’s guest opinion column (July 15) criticizing my guest opinion column (July 8) as overreacting to President Trump’s disturbing actions by finding scattered examples of authoritarian behavior on the part of Democrats or governmental agencies.
Some of his examples are flatly inaccurate and come out of Fox News fantasyland (e.g., there is no FBI conspiracy against Trump), but more important, they are beside the point. He sets up a false equivalence. All the examples of authoritarian behavior I cited were emanating from one person: the president of the United States. “How Democracies Die” demonstrates how easy it is for democratic systems to slide into totalitarianism if the appropriate checks and balances do not work to protect the processes when potential authoritarians come into power.
In our case, the Republicans who control Congress so far have refused to restrain or condemn Trump’s growing erratic and authoritarian behavior. Every day it becomes more apparent that Mueller’s probe will ultimately prove Trump is the most corrupt president in modern times and is the first president ever to conspire with a foreign power to influence our electoral processes.
