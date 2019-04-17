Councilman vote
CHERYL CHRISTIANSEN
WATERLOO — As a proud and longtime resident of Waterloo’s Ward 2, I am concerned that me and my neighbors are not fully represented at Waterloo City Council meetings. Due to Councilman Bruce Jacobs regularly abstaining on votes, we are not being represented.
I am told his abstaining is the result of a “conflict of interest” complaint filed against him two years ago by Edwin Leslie, the developer of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, who has since sued the city.
Now after two years, at what point in time will the county attorney rule on this complaint, so we can get back to having a full City Council?
Editor’s Note: The Courier has repeatedly asked County Attorney Brian Williams the status of the complaint, and we have been told it remains pending. Bruce Jacobs claimed a conflict of interest regarding the convention center agreement and abstained from voting. Edwin Leslie’s complaint is that Jacobs continued to participate in the matter despite his conflict of interest.
2020 campaigns
JUDY MIKESKA
WATERLOO — Reading about all the Democrats running for president in 2020 and their campaign promises, my head is spinning with the thought of all the goodies they want to give away and all the new taxes to pay for them.
What they are promising is repeal of the Second Amendment, open borders with a pathway to citizenship, hire more illegal immigrants to work in the U.S. Congress, slavery reparations, lower the voting age to 16, Medicare for all eliminating private insurance, allowing incarcerated prisoners to vote, free college education, eliminate the electoral college, abortion up to delivery (infanticide), make Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the 51st and 52nd states, and of course the Green New Deal.
What do you notice about all of these campaign promises? They are all designed for Democratic socialist control. They want to destroy our constitutional republic of “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” If you want America to become like Cuba, North Korea, China or Venezuela, vote Democrat in 2020.
Roundabout exit
WILLIAM TEAFORD
CEDAR FALLS — May I please share a bit of “roundabout etiquette” that I recently taught myself? I have driven or been driven around street and highway roundabouts/traffic circles in five countries, three continents. I have learned that there are essentially identical rules precisely defining the right of way for entering and exiting these circles. The vehicle exiting the circle always has the right of way.
Due to my 57 years of exposure to “Iowa nice,” although I knew I should always have the right of way to exit the circles, my ”Iowa nice” immediately caused me to use my right turn signal to exit the circle. May I suggest that signaling your right exit turn would be definitive “Iowa nice?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.