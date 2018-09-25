Thanking Jesus
RUSS GRILL
PARKERSBURG — Several nights ago, I, along with millions of other Americans, watched the Emmys award show on TV. Because at the outset the comedian hosts made it clear that anyone “thanking Jesus” for their award might be open to ridicule, I continued to watch.
I thought of Tim Tebow and the head coach and a number of the players on the Philadelphia Eagles (who won last year’s Super Bowl) and the jockey who won the last Kentucky Derby, all of whom when asked publicly about their success had replied that first they wanted to thank their Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
It was then that I realized during the “In Memorium” segment of the show the musical background used was a vocal rendition of the hymn “Amazing Grace.” If there was ever a song written to expressly extol the life-transforming power of Jesus Christ, it’s “Amazing Grace.”
So, by the end of the long (three-hour) program, I realized that God had shown up at the Emmys anyway, and that for those with “eyes to see and ears to hear,” he had not left himself without a powerful witness. Thank you, Jesus!
Honoring women
STEVEN J. MENDENHALL
WATERLOO — I am the son of a woman, the ex-husband of a woman, the brother of two women, the father of a woman and the partner of a woman. I was also the fiance of a woman who passed away.
It is imperative for Sen. Chuck Grassley to allow a legal investigation into criminal allegations of an individual about to be appointed into one of the most powerful positions in the country. Precedent was set for this 27 years ago when Mr. Grassley himself called for the FBI to investigate the allegations presented by Anita Hill. The excuse that having the FBI investigate such allegations does not happen is invalid.
Supreme Court justices are appointed for life. Truth and strength of character are of the upmost importance to the millions of citizens of this country.
PSO safety
CHERYL ROQUET
EVANSDALE — In response to a Courier article Sept. 20, “2 CF firemen quit over PSOs”: The value of experience, longevity and loyalty to business organizations no longer seems to have the value it once had in the past. It is sad for Cedar Falls and Waterloo when employees move out of state or change employers, who appreciate their experience, skills, longevity and loyalty, verses pushing them out the door for an employee who would be more “cost effective for the city’s budget.”
Maybe, the option to cross train or use mostly part time to supply job openings has worked in many towns across the state, than to pay for full-time employees with health benefit packages. Jeff Olsen, Cedar Falls public safety director and chief of police, says “change can be difficult.”
Most mature, reasonable adults know that change is inevitable for all employees, with our job duties and in the times we live in now. Personal safety and the safety of the citizens of Cedar Falls and Waterloo in a major catastrophe could be the real test of cross training and part-time public safety officers over full-time fireman and or full-time police officers with experience to lead and serve.
