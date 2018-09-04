Reach act
NADIR KHAN
CEDAR FALLS -- As school starts again, it was great reading two ideas that would transform modern education and have a skilled full impact on our new generation of students. It is wonderful there is research happening on such issues.
There are other global issues our representatives should consider, including investing in expectant mothers and young children. Pregnant women and young children are among the most vulnerable populations in developing nations. Every day, children around the world die from treatable illnesses, and 800 women die from pregnancy or childbirth complications.
The Reach Every Mother and Child Act (S.1730) proposes the USAID target existing funding towards maternal and child health. The act’s goals transcend traditional party lines, and make not only moral, but medical and long-term economic sense. I call on Sen. Joni Ernst to co-sponsoring the Reach Act and show support to the vulnerable mother and child.
We all can contribute to support the bill and make our representatives sign on or co-sponsor by calling or emailing our congressman and senators or writing a letter to the editor.
Shimp's seat
JOSH WILSON
WAUKEE -- I want to take a moment to thank Chris Shimp for his service to Waterloo. It’s not easy to come forward and put your name on a political ballot. Politics is a nasty business, and I applaud anyone who is willing to get involved. It takes even more courage to admit your faults and step down from office when you’ve made mistakes. Chris is a young man who wanted to make his community a better place. I believe he still will outside of the political arena.
I was disappointed to see the council pass up the opportunity to have the special election in November in conjunction with the general election, saving the taxpayers $6,000 in election costs. I believe now the only appropriate time to hold said election is in December. First, it is insane for some council members to think the council could come together on an appointee when they can’t even agree on what color the sky is most weeks. Second, does Ward 5 really want this council picking their voice for them? I sure wouldn’t. I have family and friends in Ward 5. They deserve to vote for Shimp’s replacement.
Hubbell attack
STEVE NORBY
CEDAR FALLS -- The so-called employees in the ad concerning Hubbell firing at Younkers in 1990 are in fact GOP officials. Trudy Caviness is chair of the Wapello County Republicans and also served on the Republican central committee. Kevin Spencer is Republican chair of Clay County. Diane Newton was former Republican head of Jasper County.
Given their dates of graduation, Tara Caviness was age 1 or 2 and Kevin Brown was 4 or 5 at the time of the closings.
The $90,000 bonus happened in 1987, three years before the closing, and concerned Equitable of Iowa that owned Younkers. It did not follow the closing of the stores.
Where are the actual persons fired? Can Gov. Kim Reynolds actually find them?
