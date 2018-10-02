Health care
ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO — I am a nurse and former financial adviser/broker/insurance professional. In my experience I have gained insight on what it will take for true health care reform. First, eliminate middle men (highly profitable insurance companies) and base actuarial figures on the entire U.S.; not many subgroups of payor groups.
Also, have a group of doctors, nurses, actuaries and administrators for hospitals who are nonpartisan work with the Congressional Budget Office to figure out the details. With one payor group taking into consideration the entire U.S. we lower the cost of care and can cover all without the burden of huge deductibles and co-pays.
All other industrialized countries have done this and succeeded. It’s our turn. Don’t vote Republican as they are held hostage by insurance companies and donations by those with other agendas.
Cruelty-free diet
MARTIN WITTMAYER
WATERLOO — Today is World Day for Farm Animals (Gandhi’s birth date). It’s intended to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed for food each year.
Like many others, I always thought of farm animals as “food on the hoof.” But, after watching the deeply moving feature film “okja” on Netflix, I realized a farm animal is much like our family dog, fully deserving of compassion and respect.
An internet search showed me farm animals get neither on today’s factory farms.
The cruelties inherent in factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with a rich variety of plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket. My cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.
Kavanaugh hearing
SHEILA COMBS
CEDAR FALLS — The Democrats’ treatment of Judge Kavanaugh, as well as his accuser, Dr. Ford, has been shameless. Senator Grassley stated if Senator Feinstein had been forthcoming about the existence of an allegation, it would have been investigated prior to any public hearing, thus maintaining Dr. Ford’s anonymity.
This wouldn’t have suited Democrats’ desire to delay the confirmation of a President Trump-nominated justice until after the midterm elections. The leak of Dr. Ford’s letter after Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation all but assured the Democrats additional delays, as did the attorney’s claim Dr. Ford could not appear Sept. 24 due to her fear of flying. Interesting that she was able to fly to D.C. for the hearing on the 27th.
It was obvious Dr. Ford suffered some sort of assault. After repressing the memory for 30 years, it is just as obvious she was unable to remember the facts clearly.
What is the FBI going to investigate? There is no date, place or corroborating witnesses.
For the protesters crying, “Believe women,” I only hope your husband, father or son is not next to be accused.
