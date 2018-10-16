Reminder
DAVE HUBBARD
PARKERSBURG — Many of the people in the Parkersburg EF-5 tornado received a free tetanus shot.
It has been 10 years now since those a awful days. Now is a good time for the tetnus booster.
Return to morality
RUSS GRILL
PARKERSBURG — When I was a boy in the 1940s, sex was still sacred. Getting pregnant was referred to as being in the “family way.” The country was aghast that Hollywood had allowed a four-letter word to be used in a film. And movies could not show a man and a woman in bed together.
Then came Hugh Hefner and the Playboy philosophy. Hefner attacked the Christian church for what he called its archaic, puritanical and restrictive sexual ethics. Man, he said, needed to be liberated sexually, and so, complete with bunnies and the centerfold, the Playboy empire helped to usher the country into the sexual revolution.
Today, everything has come full circle. Television executives are having to step down, the president is criticized and the Kavanaugh confirmation became a spectacle, as thousands of women across the country, many of them silent for decades, rose up saying, “Enough is enough!” Even the Miss America pageant has ended its bathing suit competition.
I believe there is a way, though, that America can be made great again and good again. And that is by doing the very thing that Hefner opposed — turning back to God, Jesus Christ and biblical morality.
