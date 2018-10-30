Trade war
AL CHARLSON
WAVERLY — President Trump launched a trade war with China on Twitter because the Chinese don’t respect intellectual property rights. He willingly sacrificed our markets in soybeans and other farm products where we have a clear comparative advantage because the Chinese are catching up with our worldwide leadership in advanced technology. The first time the Chinese violated patents protecting U.S. technology innovations, shame on them. After that, shame on our technology companies. Knowing the Chinese do not respect U.S. patent protection they could have pulled their advanced manufacturing back into the United States creating jobs here.
That might have required higher prices on their products.
Experience indicates Americans would have purchased those products anyway. China is now positioned to challenge our leadership in advanced technology and they have the resources to do so. That horse has left the barn. America needs to focus on the drivers that will increase our future ability to compete: objective scientifically-based research, world-class education for our future workforce, and updated infrastructure.
Hubbell mansion
BARTON and BEVERLY KNIPFER
JESUP — Why is it necessary for the governor of Iowa to live in the old Hubbell mansion when 46 percent of Iowa public school children received free or reduced price lunches? We feel that if our governor wants to really feel for the people of Iowa, it is past time to sell the old Hubbell mansion and live in a home like most hard-working Iowa citizens.
Concussion study
MARK HECIMOVICH, Ph.D, ATC
CEDAR FALLS — Thank you to all the parents and players who participated in my youth concussion research study during the football season. We just started with youth hockey and coaches, parents and players have been remarkably willing to participate.
This is year two of an ongoing study and I anticipate it growing over time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.