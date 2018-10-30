Try 1 month for 99¢

Trade war

AL CHARLSON

WAVERLY — President Trump launched a trade war with China on Twitter because the Chinese don’t respect intellectual property rights. He willingly sacrificed our markets in soybeans and other farm products where we have a clear comparative advantage because the Chinese are catching up with our worldwide leadership in advanced technology. The first time the Chinese violated patents protecting U.S. technology innovations, shame on them. After that, shame on our technology companies. Knowing the Chinese do not respect U.S. patent protection they could have pulled their advanced manufacturing back into the United States creating jobs here.

That might have required higher prices on their products.

Experience indicates Americans would have purchased those products anyway. China is now positioned to challenge our leadership in advanced technology and they have the resources to do so. That horse has left the barn. America needs to focus on the drivers that will increase our future ability to compete: objective scientifically-based research, world-class education for our future workforce, and updated infrastructure.

Hubbell mansion

BARTON and BEVERLY KNIPFER

JESUP — Why is it necessary for the governor of Iowa to live in the old Hubbell mansion when 46 percent of Iowa public school children received free or reduced price lunches? We feel that if our governor wants to really feel for the people of Iowa, it is past time to sell the old Hubbell mansion and live in a home like most hard-working Iowa citizens.

Concussion study

MARK HECIMOVICH, Ph.D, ATC

CEDAR FALLS — Thank you to all the parents and players who participated in my youth concussion research study during the football season. We just started with youth hockey and coaches, parents and players have been remarkably willing to participate.

This is year two of an ongoing study and I anticipate it growing over time.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments