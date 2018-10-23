Women’s guilt?
SANDY LATTING
WATERLOO — Duane Lindberg’s guest column Sept. 16 pointed out exactly where the problem lies in the debate about a woman’s right to safe, legal abortion: old, white men who think they have all the answers and know what is best for women.
He seems to believe all women who have had an abortion are suffering from overwhelming guilt. He said this about the Kavanaugh hearings: “The cry for help from the floor and gallery of the Senate was masked in political language; however, the tirades and the threats, the shouts and the screams were symptoms of a deep moral problem — the reality of guilt and the need for forgiveness and reconciliation.”
Is it possible women who have had abortions have made their peace with God or perhaps don’t believe in God, and are strongly opposed to this president’s stated objective to appoint only judges who favor overturning Roe v. Wade? I find it ironic evangelicals support Trump, who has cheated on all three of his wives. It would be interesting to know how many abortions his “fixer” has paid for as well.
Fertility care
JULIE PALADINO
WAVERLY — What does birth control mean? It seems the opinion of Froma Harrop (Oct. 14) is that of no conception. But for many in childbearing years it means spacing childbirth and/or getting pregnant after months or years of trying to conceive.
Just remember that when her statement from Mayo Clinic says that many of those using natural family planning get pregnant in the first year. That may have been their goal!
For more information on fertility care without chemicals, look to our local, natural, holistic, pro-woman, pro-family care at Guiding Star Cedar Valley. Their focus is on fertility care for families.
Jury duty
CRAIG HUNDLEY
WATERLOO — A couple of weeks ago, my wife was called for jury duty. The parking is such a mess I just took her and dropped her off. Now, I got called once again. When I ran for mayor in 2005, I wanted to get this problem fixed for Waterloo residents who received a summons.
Two issues. One is the outdated pay scale. I wonder how these lawyers or judges would like $30 a day? That hardly covers the parking. You supervisors have the power to fix this mess. Do it. You get called to jury duty, you get a pass with a number that allows people to park for as long as the pass is valid at any parking meter in the city, and not have to worry if it’s a two-hour meter or 10. You supervisors work it out with the City Council.
Why is it so hard in this day and age to issue a parking pass that can be scanned like universities have been doing for 25 years?
I’m old, cranky and my health is going. You call me again? Come get me and take me in. Fix it now.
Budget balance
HANS ISAKSON, Ph. D., economics
CEDAR FALLS — I find it difficult to understand why candidates for state offices are boasting/pledging to balance the budget. The state is required, by law, to enact a balanced budget based upon the revenues forecast by the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference.
So, don’t be a fool and believe that a past record or future pledge of balancing the state budget is a virtue. Balancing the state budget is no more virtuous than stopping at a red traffic light.
