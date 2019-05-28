Sex education
KIE MAAS
WATERLOO -- Planned Parenthood is suing the state for taking funding away from them to teach sex education in our schools. That doesn’t make one bit of sense. Why should the state be obligated to have them teach our kids about sex regardless of how they teach it? But when there is a conflict of interest (like having abortion providers teaching our kids how not to get pregnant), it is insane that we would allow them into the schools, never mind give them money.
Contrary to Planned Parenthood talking points, pregnancy rates do not go down when you teach kids they can have sex as long as they use birth control. Especially when PP sells the cheapest birth control on the market, which increases abortion rates, and the job of a PP sexuality educator is to sell abortions, to come between a parent and their child.
Sexually transmitted diseases do not go down either.
Equality Act
GARY MOSER
WATERLOO -- Ever wonder what is really proposed in many congressional bills with innocent sounding names? In looking at HR5 (Equality Act) bill which passed the House on May 17 and now goes to the Senate, I learned the following:
- This elevates sexual orientation and gender identity (LGBT) to the same protected category as racial equality.
- It elevates LGBTQ over religious free exercise, free speech and private rights.
- Public school curriculum will indoctrinate to LGBTQ ideology and adopt pro-LGBTQ policies (including the use of pronouns and male-female shared facilities.
Warnings about this are coming not only from the usual sources, but also from two liberal sources. The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, confirmed the First Amendment on religious liberties would be assaulted. Julia Beck, a self-described radical lesbian feminist and the former law and policy co-chair of Baltimore's LGBTQ Commission, also testified before the committee that this "would eliminate women and girls as a coherent legal category worth of civil rights protections."
This bill pushes LGBTQ agenda on all people and targets Christianity in every area of life. I pray we never allow passage of a law the strips Constitutional rights from the people.
Delightful food
CATHERINE S. EDWARDS
CEDAR FALLS -- To those who love the many regional cuisines of India; Incredible India, Waterloo, is the place to go. I have eaten at many stateside Indian restaurants from the Dallas Metroplex to Minneapolis and find this food to be brilliant. The delectable flavors, which arrive in successive waves across the palate, are deep and complex. The mouth feel, from crispy samosas to smooth curries (sauces), provides a tactile adventure.
The buffet is an opportunity to sample across the menu. The hostess, Sonia, is a passionate and knowledgeable jewel. The owner/chef, Dharamveer “Lali” Bharti, is a culinary genius.
