Ag Week
EMILY DOYLE
CLUTIER — Do you remember playing in the dirt as a child? As a farmer, I love to play in my “dirt” — or soil — and during National Ag Week, I’d love to share with you how I protect that valuable resource.
We start with “feeding” our soils nitrogen and phosphorous, or as I liked to call it — plant food! We need food to provide fuel for our bodies to grow strong. Likewise, corn and soybeans need plant food to help them thrive in Iowa’s long, hot summers. As a farmer, it’s important to me to help protect our local streams and rivers by keeping my plant food in the soil, instead of it washing away during extreme weather events.
When it comes to our crop fields, farmers like me love to know what’s going on with their land’s soil health. By testing what’s in our soil, we are able to apply this plant food only where the soil needs it — instead of over or under-feeding it.
The next time you think about the dirt beneath your two feet, know it is a vital ingredient to grow the best and most nutritious food possible for you and me.
