Needless war
JIM SKAINE
CEDAR FALLS — Today there is a needless war in America. Advocates of capitalism are attacking those they call socialists. America has and needs capitalism and socialism.
Capitalism, as Adam Smith wrote in 1776, is the promotion of self-interest as the best way to benefit all.
Socialism is the political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
The Constitution established the United States as a socialist nation. The Constitution states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
There should be no war between capitalism and socialism. America needs both. The problem is that the promotion of self-interest becomes the sole objective for some capitalists. America benefits when the true capitalists work with the socialists for the benefit of all.
Let’s have peace and prosperity.
Plant food
WILLIAM CARRUTHERS
WATERLOO — With crippling storms of the past months, we look forward to the first day of spring, balmy weather and a second chance to actualize those New Year’s resolutions favoring more exercise and healthy eating.
The shift toward healthy foods is everywhere. Popular fast-food chains Chipotle, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell and Wendy’s offer plant-based meal options. Food websites tout vegan recipes. Global Meat News reports that nearly half of consumers are reducing meat intake.
The financial community is betting on innovative plant food start-ups, like Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods. According to Gallup, sales of plant foods grew 8.1 percent in 2017 and exceeded $3.1 billion last year. Britain’s prestigious The Economist declared 2019 “Year of the Vegan.”
Reasons: The World Health Organization link consumption of processed meats with elevated risk of cancer. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend reduced meat consumption. The media keep exposing factory farm atrocities. Animal agriculture is the chief culprit in climate change.
Celebrate spring and check out the rich collection of plant-based food options in supermarkets. An internet search on vegan food offers ample recipes.
CF council quiet
PENNY POPP
CEDAR FALLS — It is an interesting time in Cedar Falls. Elections are right around the corner. Now is the time to ask the City Council to help with concerns about the city we live in. As a frequent observer, the status quo was no answers or comments in response to speakers during public forum time. But that has changed. A once mostly quiet City Council is more than willing to put in their 2 cents worth — as long as you don’t ask hard questions.
Concerns over the future of the PSO program, College Hill development, the lack of referendums and the action and behavior of a current council member who pleaded guilty to OWI are definitely off the table. By taking no action or publicly addressing the issues, the city is ignoring the voice of its residents. Trust has been broken.
Silence is not an answer. It is a response from many on City Council who want to avoid the subject altogether. Let’s get back to the important issues. Open communication with everyone will only benefit our city. The inclusion of the public voice is an important aspect of running the city. Remember, “Citizens are your business.”
