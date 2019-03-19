Colorectal cancer
SARA HECHT, RN BSN
WATERLOO — When you see the color blue, what does it mean? To me, Allen Digestive Health and others, blue is a color that represents hope and spreading awareness about colorectal cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths among both men and women and is the third most commonly diagnosed form of cancer. Colorectal cancer is diagnosed in one out of 20 people in their lifetimes. In 2018 alone, there was an estimated 140,250 new diagnosis and 50,630 estimated deaths. Currently 30-plus million people are not up to date on their screenings.
Data suggests the incidence of colorectal cancer in those younger than 50 is on the rise, and more young people are now being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society states 10 to 11 percent of colon cancers and 18 percent of rectal cancers are diagnosed in individuals younger than 50. Even though the incidence rate is high, colorectal cancer is one of the more preventable and, if found early, treatable forms of cancer.
This March help spread the word regarding colon cancer awareness. We wear blue to support you!
Negativisim
JAMES KERNS
CEDAR FALLS — We are again seeing ads projecting support of social programs as negatives in our society. When I see these ads, I suspect the authors may not understand how their comments work against their own self interests.
Consider the following social programs/institutions as examples: public libraries, public schools, Social Security, Medicare. The intent of these programs/institutions is to improve our society. If you have benefited from any of these, your actions demonstrate socialistic tendencies. Different economic and political approaches should be appropriate for the issue at hand.
Capitalism is terrific for building a strong economic base, and it requires appropriate checks and balances. Different issues may require different approaches. I think it was Mark Twain who said “If the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem tends to look like a nail.” I encourage us all to work to separate issues and to really think through those issues in order to come up with better solutions.
Sour grapes
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — I have a reflexive aversion to hopping on accusatory bandwagons. So when I read a Courier editorial from January wherein a New York Times reporter quoted Iowa Rep. Steve King as defending white supremacy, I held off making immediate conclusions. King’s detractors pounced on the remark as proof of his “racist” core. The Courier issued an editorial screed so bitter, one could almost taste the bile. Me? I took a step back, to check his actual voting record in Congress, because words can get twisted. A man’s voting record shows his true core. King’s is a conservative record to be sure, but a far cry from racist. I admire the guy, despite his rhetorical stumbles.
You know the drill. First, the “gotcha” interview. Then attack and ostracize the PC offender. Finally, liberal media, Democrats and pearl-clutching Republicans render their solemn, virtue-signaling verdict: “Racist!” Editorial rants, biased news stories and cartoons notwithstanding, I dismiss The Courier’s Steve King-as-bigot narrative as sour grapes over his 2016 re-election.
Thomas Sowell has written: “Racism is not dead, but it is on life support — kept alive by politicians, race hucksters and people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as ‘racist.’”
