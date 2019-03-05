UMC resolution
SCOTT KOBER
and 11 other local UMC pastors
CEDAR FALLS — This week our hearts are heavy in light of what many have seen on the evening news and on social media about the United Methodist Church. A special General Conference of the UMC passed a resolution that maintains restrictive language around LGBTQIA persons marrying and entering pastoral ministry in the United Methodist Church. This plan is under review within our United Methodist process and we may not know that ruling until April.
Our United Methodist congregations here in the Cedar Valley are made up of persons with diverse perspectives. We have members of our congregations that are traditionalist and members that identify as LGBTQIA and LGBTQIA allies.
To our LGBTQIA siblings, we love you and affirm you. Please know that as we sit in grief today alongside you, we are also hopeful for the new thing God will manifest in our churches and that the people called United Methodist will practice a ministry of full inclusivity for all.
Alliant increase
JAIMIE GARGAS
TOLEDO — A nearly 25 percent increase in Alliant prices is essentially a monopoly move that affords no rights to shop for a more economical alternative. Most customer’s annual cost of living pay increase is, if they’re lucky, around 3 percent. As an Iowa teacher, I don’t receive a 3 percent pay increase annually, and I already pay $266 per month to Alliant for gas and electric. How am I, or customers like me, supposed to endure another $66.50 per month, or an additional $798 per year?
The notice sent by Alliant essentially states, “We’re raising prices so we can save you money,” which is blatantly false. The upgrades Alliant proposes benefit them much more than they benefit any customer, commercial or residential; their bottom line goes down, while they drastically increase the price to the end user — how, in any way, does that serve customer needs?
This proposal will force many deeper into debt and create serious quality-of-life issues that could endanger them during the extreme cold or heat months.
Alliant’s proposed increase is a cash grab disguised as a benefit to consumers. The only entity that will truly benefit from such a major cost adjustment is Alliant Energy.
Medicare for All
KATHY HUEGLI
Iowa CCI member
WATERLOO — The numbers are shocking.
Tens of thousands of Americans die each year from lack of health insurance.
And nearly half of American adults under age 65 are either uninsured or underinsured, which means they don’t have insurance that covers what they need at prices they can afford.
Our current health care system is a mess, because it’s driven by the almighty dollar. We need a system built on care, not profit.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal is introducing a Medicare for All bill in Congress. It’s what we need.
Ninety-seven House members have signed on as co-sponsors so far, saying they support the bill. But my congresswoman — Abby Finkenauer, hasn’t.
I’ve called her, other folks have called her. Rep. Finkenauer needs to hear from lots of us — telling her to co-sponsor Rep. Jayapal’s Medicare for All bill. Our lives depend on it!
To learn more about the bill or how to get involved in the fight for healthcare justice, go to www.iowacci.org. It’s up to us — the people — to make it happen!
