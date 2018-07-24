Likes Kavanaugh
CAROL ANN HANSON
CEDAR FALLS — Brett Kavanaugh has said he will interpret the Constitution as it is written. We should be looking for a judge who will protect and uphold the Constitution. If abortion is in fact in the Constitution, then the pro-abortion folks should have nothing to worry about!
Brett Kavanaugh has volunteered to coach his daughter’s basketball team, is active in his church and helps his community by serving meals and tutoring. He is the kind of caring neighbor we should all desire! He has many years of experience and is worthy of our support.
Blame game
LeANN DAVIS
WATERLOO — Once again, Trump thinks you’re stupid. The latest example is his profoundly blame-shifting statement that it’s the fault of Obama and the Democrats the DNC was hacked by Putin/Russians.
No doubt he also would say it’s the fault of the person whose identity was stolen, not the person who stole it by skimming it from your credit card purchase. Or it’s the fault of the victim of a hit-and-run accident, not the driver of the car who slammed into them. Obviously, if one wasn’t in the car on the road at that time it wouldn’t have happened.
Clear logic, right Republicans? I’m sorry, maybe we have a bad connection because I hear nothing but silence. Maybe it’s your shame or embarrassment that has sealed your mouth shut.
Putin’s lapdog
PAULA NICHOLSON
DENVER — It seems Trump, Russia and Israel are putting their heads together to single out Montenegro ... its leader was pushed aside by Trump on camera, that many of us saw for ourselves. They are trying to convince the public Montenegro is becoming aggressive, which couldn’t be further from the truth.
Make no mistake, the private meeting between Trump and Putin is quickly having impact. Trump surrendered to Putin on every subject. I am convinced of it.
Trump is paying back the Russians for all of the money he has borrowed from them for the last 30 years. And we, the citizens of the USA, are paying the price for it. Trump voters included. Wouldn’t the Iowa farmers agree? I imagine so, with the tariffs.
Just to refresh your memory, Article 2 section 4 of our Constitution reads as follows: “The President, Vice-President, and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Trump only cares about saving himself. Putin’s lapdog.
What they say
MIKE GORTON
CEDAR FALLS — Trump says to build a wall. Kick them out! Lock them up!
Jesus says let the children come unto me and hinder them not, for of such is the kingdom of heaven.
Joshua says: Choose this day whom you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.
What do you say?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.