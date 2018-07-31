Tariff payoff
DAVID FREDRICK
WAVERLY — President Trump’s secretary of agriculture just let us know $12 billion of our taxes will be used to cover the losses our farmers are expected to incur because of the tariffs and embargoes other countries imposed upon our farmers’ products. These were imposed because President Trump, by executive order, put tariffs upon other countries’ products; in doing this, President Trump raised the prices we have to pay for these products.
Once again, President Trump has us paying more. Why are farmers getting this $12 billion payoff? President Trump needs people like Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Steve King, Rod Blum and others to carry out his policies. Is it a coincidence the announcement of this expenditure of taxpayer dollars occurs two days before President Trump visits Representative Blum in Dubuque?
The sad thing is none of this would have happened if President Trump had not slapped the tariffs. The best thing would be for Congress to take over the power it has over tariffs and trade, as specified in the Constitution.
Patched intersection
CLIFF ISRAEL
WATERLOO — The extra effort it takes to navigate the remaining pavement of the Ridgeway-Ansborough intersection causes me to remember my maternal grandmother who, with her arthritic, gnarled hands and fingers, patiently mended the worn holes in the overalls (blue jeans) of seven grandsons many years ago. She would cut away the frayed edges and sew a replacement section in place, almost unnoticeable. She would repeat the process until there was more patches than original material and then declare to our mom that it was time to replace the garment.
And that is the status of the above intersection. The makeshift patches are running into each other and about outnumber the original pavement. Could it be time to replace?
There was some talk about major changes in the traffic pattern of Ridgeway. Sounded good, but no details.
Change the topic
FREDERICK TIELEBEIN
INDEPENDENCE — Regarding the Rod Blum-Don Trump private meeting: Although not expected to get out of committee, Iowa U.S. Rep. Rod Blum’s fellow Freedom Caucus members moved today to impeach Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein oversees the investigation into Russian interference.
Today, a PBS/NPR Marist poll indicates 64 percent of citizens, Iowans included, think Trump is not tough enough on Russia.
Despite that, Blum is cozying up to Trump. On July 26, Blum hosted Trump in Peosta. They plan a private meeting, noncontroversial talk of job retraining. This is while the country and the nation’s farmers are much more concerned about free trade. Farmers do not want bribes that balloon the national debt to temporarily try to keep Trump’s tariffs issue quiet. Iowa farmers are smarter than that.
Perhaps Blum’s fellow Freedom Caucus members’ resolution is an attempt to distract us from Blum and Trump’s other controversies they have burdened the country with. Today’s NBC/Marist poll shows Trump failing by double digits in states like Wisconsin and Michigan, where he won by double digits in 2016.
These facts established, I understand how it is important for Trump and Blum to change the topic.
