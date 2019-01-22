Count the ballots
LARRY STONE
ELKADER — A committee in the Iowa Legislature is debating whether to count 29 mail-in ballots from Winneshiek County for Iowa House District 55, which also includes parts of Clayton and Fayette counties. Although the Winneshiek County auditor initially rejected the ballots because they did not have a conventional postmark, bar codes from the U.S. Postal Service showed the ballots were legally mailed before election day.
The language of Iowa law is unclear on whether the bar codes should be proof of timely mailing. But the intent of the law seems unmistakable: Ballots mailed before the legal deadline should be counted.
Counting the 29 ballots could change the outcome of the election: Michael Bergan leads Kayla Koether by just nine votes. But a much larger issue is whether voters whose ballots may not be counted are being disenfranchised. Those 29 ballots should be counted, and the Legislature should clarify the law to avoid such questions in the future.
King’s electability
JOHN MULLEN
LA PORTE CITY — I find it interesting that Rep. Steve King’s latest comments would cause the current outrage among his fellow GOP members. Even the media, including The Courier, has decided Steve King has crossed the line — a line that has constantly been moving since 2003.
Why has Steve King become toxic to national GOP elected representatives, some of whom had no problem standing side by side with him as recently as the last election? Sen. Mitch McConnell recently said there was no room in the GOP, the Congress, even society for the words that King spoke. I got news for him. There appears to be plenty of room in the 4th District in Iowa. Steve King in 2003 did not wander to Washington, D.C., looking for an empty office because he wanted to become a congressman. He was voted in by majority of the voters in the 4th District of Iowa and this happened every two years. Whether the voters in the 4th District agreed with his beliefs or not, they still enabled him by giving him a elected platform.
This behavior by voters scares me a lot more than Steve King does.
Climate change
MARGARET WHITING
WATERLOO — I am responding to the Jan. 9 column by Cal Thomas. Thomas stated Chuck Todd, host of NBS’s “Meet the Press” resembled the media in totalitarian countries when he announced that henceforth he would not give air time to climate change deniers.
Climate science is peer-reviewed and well established by 97 percent of the world’s top climate scientists and every national academy of science in the world. Climate change is happening now and is primarily caused by carbon pollution because of our burning of fossil fuels.
All media, including The Courier, should join Chuck Todd and stop publishing articles that dispute the science of human-caused climate change.
