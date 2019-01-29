Divisiveness
RON WHEELER
CEDAR FALLS — In my lifetime, I don’t think I’ve ever felt the current severe level of divisiveness in our country between our political parties. You can sense it in cities, counties and state elections. Party positions appear to be based more on winning elections than what’s good for the country. The foulest spot in the country is Washington, D.C., where the government actually, in 2016, directed leaders in DOJ and FBI to use planted evidence on then candidate Trump, including spying on private citizens.
Judicial Watch just released two sets of heavily redacted State Department records from 2016 showing that classified Russian information was researched and disseminated to multiple U.S. senators, immediately prior to President Trump’s inauguration. This speaks in the face of a quote from a recently published letter, “Democrats are the American people,” which seems 60 years out of date. Today, some Democrats are advocating socialism instead of capitalism and freedom. In my view, most Republicans are solidly American, also.
America became great through pioneering entrepreneurs like Rockefeller, Ford, Edison and Carnegie, followed by Gates and Bezos. Their work not only led a manufacturing revolution, but provided employment and a better future and way of life for Americans without strong partisan views.
GOP legislation
JANE CLOSE
NEW HARTFORD — “Commerce Item 3. We call for legislation that would eliminate all public sector unions,” is copied from the Republican Party of Iowa Platform found at iowagop.org.
The destructive changes that were made to union/collective bargaining rights for public employees in 2017 were supported by all 53 Republicans in the Iowa House and all 29 in the Iowa Senate. What further damage will they do to public employees in 2019 when they again have control of both houses of state government and the governorship? Will they again act quickly and quietly before a challenge can be organized?
Public sector employees are city, county and state workers who serve the public as police officers, firefighters, teachers and social workers, as well as employees in skilled trades, corrections and judiciary, plus others. These workers need your support and action now. It’s time to contact legislators to tell them to support collective bargaining rights for all Iowa workers. Also ask for their support to reinstate the collective bargaining rights that were eliminated in 2016. There is no valid reason for public employees to be treated differently and less than private sector employees, who are allowed to choose whether to be represented by unions.
House 55 race
LAURA STAAKE
FRANKVILLE — In the next few days the Iowa House is expected to decide whether 29 legally submitted absentee ballots from the November election in House District 55 will be counted. My husband Lowell’s and my ballots are among those.
A few years ago we had a polling site right here in Frankville. My husband is disabled and, after the Frankville location closed, it has been easiest for us to vote absentee.
For years I have argued with people who say their vote doesn’t count. It’s our right to say who we want in the Legislature representing us. We trusted the system. We trusted that our legal ballots would be counted. When that right is taken away, that’s just wrong. The Legislature should make sure our votes are counted.
