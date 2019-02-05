Communists
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — How did the Communist Party USA respond after the November elections? The communists declared a “historic victory.” Communists clearly do not hide their sympathies. They fully support their ideological fellows — the Democrats — and rejoice in the loss of a Republican majority in the House of Representatives. Consequently, one gets the impression that they both receive talking points from the same source. The rhetoric of the Communists and Democrats is similar. They say all the followers of Trump are fascists, as they relentlessly talk about the “blue wave.” And now, after tirelessly speaking out against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the last two years, they turn to come to his defense after his dismissal by Trump.
Another well-known left-wing party — the Democratic Socialists of America — clearly positions itself as the leader of the left-wing movement in the United States. In their statement after the elections, the Democratic Socialists do not hide the fact that the young communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the DSA. She went to Congress under the banner of the Democrats.
Playing politics
HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO — Recently the Legislature voted not to count votes in House District 55 even though postal bar codes indicated they had been mailed before the deadline. So the party that passed laws to make sure elections are clean by limiting absentee ballots and requiring IDs thinks that the U.S. Postal Service must somehow be corrupt.
I abandoned both parties years ago because I think they are both absolutely corrupt. This vote shows the partisan corruption that exists and extends into gerrymandering and a host of other problems.
American politics is nearly as corrupt as Mexico or any other country. One way to clean up this mess is to remove all Republicans and Democrats on the ballot. That would make issues more central than party. As a citizen and veteran I have voted every year despite the crushing futility of our politics.
Abortion law
CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON — Gov. Mario Cuomo recently signed a bill that for the first time in America allows for the decriminalization of abortions up to the moment of birth. The New York State Legislature arose and with thunderous cheers and high fives celebrated the signing. It was a sickening. A grotesque exhibition of inhumanity. What has happened to this country?
We have gone from legalizing abortion to partial birth abortion and finally to destroying viable life. An 8-month-old baby in the womb is not a disease. It is not an unformed mass of cells. He or she is a human being.
I never called abortion murder. I used to tell those who did that if they considered abortion murder, then why are they not trying to prevent it at all costs? Maybe that time has come.
The Democrats are flocking to Iowa to test their presidential wings. Attend the rallies. Ask them their stand on the New York abortion law? My hope is that this issue is a bridge too far except for the most extreme candidates.
