Mueller probe
DAVID J. GIBSON
CEDAR FALLS — Robert Mueller’s special counsel is chugging along like the Little Train That Could, resulting in dozens of indictments and six guilty pleas for federal crimes. Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort may serve decades for his crimes. (My guess? Eighteen months, tops.)
George Papadopoulos, impetus for the investigation, served two weeks. Mike Flynn walked and left with details of Mueller’s probe and state secrets. Rick Gates was allowed to reveal his location on the internet, resulting in death threats. Roger Stone threatened a federal judge. David Pecker violated his plea deal. Manafort was allowed to roam free for months. Michael Cohen, Trump’s mob fixer, recently dined for three hours; shoulder hurt too much to testify before Congress. The most dangerous, Jared Kushner (Ivanka’s husband) has not been indicted.
How many state secrets have these criminals given to foreign governments? Sarah Kendzior, St. Louis journalist and Oracle, says it best. “This is a transnational crime syndicate masquerading as a government.”
Mueller is doing his job, sort of. Don’t pin your hopes on Mueller; he is not the savior of democracy.
Democrats in The House of Representatives must start impeachment with televised hearings. America deserves to know the extent of the international crimes.
Priso n system
JAMES L. CLAUSEN
WEST UNION — We have created a nightmarish criminal justice system: corrupt, inhumane, and designed for all who get ensnared in “THE SYSTEM” to abandon all hope.
Fact 1: We incarcerate between 20-25 percent of our citizens. The cost to our capitalistic system is almost incalculable. If even a small percentage of people put away had jobs, think of the economic benefit.
Fact 2: Lawyers, judges, clerks of court and sheriff’s offices suck a ton of revenue out of the system. Fifty dollars a day for the “privilege” of eating inferior food, wearing crappy uniforms labeling all as criminals, sitting outside on concrete floors from 7 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. daily violate the 8th Amendment of the Bill of Rights against “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Fact 3: At $50 a day and $75 for “feds” times 50 inmates means daily revenue of $3,000-plus a day times 30 means about $1.2 million a year in revenue, not including government subsidies. Lots of money and lots of opportunity for sucking this “cash cow.”
The prison industrial criminal justice system is designed to keep a quarter of the population paying fines and court costs forever.
PSO program
PENNY POPP
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council needs to create a five-year strategic plan for the Public Safety Officer program. This suggestion was brought up at 2019 goal-setting session, which I attended. The lack of response from the council was appalling. Our councilman from Ward 1 considered any written plan to be propaganda to be used against the program by its opponents. The request for a strategic plan was voted down.
The PSO program was created as a council-based decision at a time where budgetary restraints forced Cedar Falls to find relief. It would only follow that the City Council should evaluate this program and make the necessary adjustments.
I challenge our council members, since they are the ones who approved this program, to take responsibility and request a review of the PSO program, develop a five-year strategic plan and make this information public. We are losing too many good folks to your lack of clarity and silence.
Judge selection
KELVIN SCHUCHART
CEDAR FALLS — A week ago, on Iowa Public TV, I watched a discussion of the Republican quest to change the process by which the state of Iowa appoints judges to the Iowa State Supreme Court. I would understand the need for change if there were well-documented flaws in the current system. However, the Republican guest identified no such flaws but openly said he and his fellow Republicans were dissatisfied with the current system.
So the reason for the proposed change is simply political pique. Republicans are annoyed because they’re not getting favorable results on court cases they have initiated. They are especially upset that conservative issues (on gay marriage, abortion, etc.) are not ruled in ways favorable to Republicans. So, like spoiled children, they want to change the rules of the game to suit themselves. Their plan is to involve the governor, as well as other politicians, in appointing individuals to serve on the judicial committee that nominates members of the Supreme Court.
It sounds a little like the federal level where the president works hard to delay filling vacancies or to select appointees sympathetic to his political views. This is not a good deal for Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.