Tax cuts
GARY DUNEMAN
WAVERLY — One of the centerpieces of the Republican campaign this fall will be its tax cuts. These tax cuts at both the national and state level were tilted heavily in favor of the wealthy. At the federal level the top 1 percent received 83 percent of the tax cuts. Those making a million dollars per year received a tax cut of $69,600. Those making between 50 and 75 thousand per year received $870.
The corporate tax cuts are permanent while the individual income taxes will expire in 2025. Trillions will be added to our national debt.
In Iowa, the top 1 percent received 50 percent. Those making from $10,000 to $20,000 per year received an $18 tax cut. Those making a million dollars per year received $24,636.
The stock market continues to rise but again that aspect of our economy is heavily tilted to the rich. The richest 10 percent own 84 percent of the stocks. For every $1 of the tax cut used to increase wages $37 was used by corporations to buy back stock. This buy back will keep the stock prices higher than normal thus adding to the corporate and individual stockholders’ benefit.
Illegal aliens
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — Mollie Tibbetts should be alive. She should be attending her college classes, enjoying Hawkeye football games and socializing with friends afterward. She should be out jogging this evening. But Mollie Tibbetts is dead. The Courier described her accused murderer as a “Mexican man” who was “in the U.S. illegally.” Cut the weasel words, guys. He’s an illegal alien. Is that so hard to say?
By now, you’d think Washington would get it. Thousands of American citizens have been victimized by illegal aliens under both Republican and Democrat leadership. Neither side has protected us well. They surely failed Mollie Tibbetts. Republicans like cheap labor, while Democrats are in search of corralling yet another ethnic voting bloc. If the southern wall which we were promised 10 years ago had been built, in all likelihood Mollie Tibbetts would still be breathing life.
In National Review, Peter Kirsanow writes: “The media portrays illegal immigration as a victimless phenomenon, as benign as the coming of spring … But that’s untrue. ... We should consider the consequences of encouraging illegal immigration, and with it, more crime.”
Mollie Tibbetts deserved better. Welcome to your brave new world of open borders, my friends. And rest assured, this will happen again.
Abortion letter
DENNIS BUSEMAN
CEDAR FALLS — In response to Sherri Murphy’s letter Aug. 21: Neither a child killed by abortion or Rachael chose to die.
Your statement is an example of “take a text out of context makes it a pretext,” which is common for mankind thinking they are sovereign over all things.
If you study the Bible long enough, you will find that you might be living in a complete state of spiritual stupidity, like everyone else at some stage of their lives before accepting salvation through Jesus Christ.
To Mr Kapler, Stick to your abortion drivel. Mollies family does not want it made political, so why should you? Shall we pin all murders on the perpetrators country of origin or just if they don't have your skin color.
