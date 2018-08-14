Skaine letter
SUE DANIELS
WATERLOO — In response to Jim Skaine’s letter Aug. 5, “No Devil Term,” praising socialism as an appropriate system for a free people under the Constitution. Fervently hoping this was satire, I found no evidence of tongue in cheek. So, sadly, a serious rebuttal is needed. Socialism dictates: “From each according to his ability; to each according to his need.”
Needs have been thoroughly enumerated and expanded on for the last 50 years. Let us turn instead to the supply of those needs, “from each according to his ability.” How do we ensure that everyone is working to his or her ability? And who is “we” in that question? Some politician? Some mob? Some central committee? Whoever that is says to the individual: “You will work; you will produce; you will provide for everyone else. We will handle distribution, including what you get to keep for yourself.”
The other name for this scenario is slavery, definitely not consistent with the Constitution. The “general welfare” is much better served by freedom with the possibility of poverty than by slavery with its guarantee of universal poverty.
Communism’s effect
ROBERT BLAIN
CEDAR FALLS — More than a quarter million U.S. soldiers were killed or wounded by Communists in Korea and Vietnam. In general, you wouldn’t think the American public ever knew or ever cared.
U.S. business and aristocratic traitors butchered 40 percent of U.S. manufacturing and offshored it, primarily to China. As to our national interests, this would be akin to Riki Tiki Tavi financing research to enhance the potency of cobra venom. Currently, you have Chinese pilots fed with U.S. soybean products flying fighter aircraft built from stolen U.S. plans, and financed via U.S. manufacturing backbone fused into the Chinese economy.
America has slept through the last three decades. If stupidity was currency, American voters would be extremely wealthy. Until the American people 1) realize our political system is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg, and 2) resolve to change that political system, the odds of this country surviving for another 30 years are not good.
I’d suggest you take your medicine and go to bed, but remember 90 percent of active ingredients in U.S. medicines now come from China.
Liberals and Bible
CRAIG CHILTON
EVANSDALE — In response to Dennis Buseman’s Aug. 6 letter: Liberals, who more honestly are called egalitarians, mostly are Christians who support their neighbors, in line with Jesus’ two commandments. Their stances on abortion and LGBT rights are fully in compliance with the Bible’s precepts — not in opposition to them.
The Bible in no way opposes the reset-remedy of abortion — which has enabled no fewer than a billion girls and women to put their lives back on track, worldwide, over any given recent 18-year-long period. Their providers are emulating Jesus’ example of being Lord of Second Chances, having assisted two different women who faced dire situations. Sadly, most abortion providers probably aren’t aware of that. And the Bible does not condemn the 5 percent of humanity that’s born gay, and there’s no mention of it in the Ten Commandments, either, including zero prohibition of marriage equality. Not surprising, since God proved His acceptance of “nontraditional” forms of marriage when He enabled King Solomon to be the world’s richest and most-blessed person, even though he had 700 wives.
People who steal
JANICE FISHER
WATERLOO — Thou shalt not steal! Have you ever wondered if the type of people who steal are the people who don’t go to church? Because if they did I don’t believe they would steal. There is no good reason for stealing.
I had two bad cases of stealing of my treasures, both from storage buildings. One was at night and one in daylight right in front of my nose. She brought a helper to distract me. I really thought being friends I didn’t have to worry. Some friend, huh?
God says to love your enemies. How can you? I didn’t turn her in, and I sure hope she reads the paper because I turned her over to God. He will judge her in due time. I just have one question for them, how do you live with yourself? I couldn’t.
Abortion rights
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER — Regarding Nancy Krueger’s and Carl Petersen’s letters July 19: An “un-wanted baby” in the womb surely is an “intruder” if the women doesn’t want it.
The religionists think they can endorse abstinence from sex if they can outlaw abortion and birth control. That would be like telling anyone to not go to the toilet when they have the urge to go.
