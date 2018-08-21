Hot school
NICK HALVORSON
WATERLOO — I have family that work and attend Orchard Hill Elementary in Cedar Falls. Over 10 years ago air conditioning units were installed during a remodeling. Those AC units are still in existence but have not worked on a regular basis since initial installation. The staff at Orchard Hill has requested repairs every year since the AC units have been in the building. Each year the staff arrives at Orchard Hill before the school year begins. This year it has been extremely hot and humid.
Currently an addition is being added onto Orchard Hill Elementary. It would seem prudent to replace those nonfunctional AC units while the addition is underway. In the past the Cedar Falls School District has put students and staff as a priority. Hopefully they will again and replace those AC units at Orchard Hill Elementary.
The Cedar Falls School District responds: “There was a programming malfunction over the summer in some classrooms at Orchard Hill Elementary. All units that have this type of control system have been reprogrammed and settings adjusted, and we are confident this issue has been rectified.”
Playground kudos
DEE and DAVE VANDEVENTER
CEDAR FALLS — Congratulations! You did it! You turned the dream of a playground for all into reality. Thanks to your vision, passion and commitment, Sarah Corkery and Amanda Weichers, you made this inclusive park possible.
What a celebration it will be Sept. 29 as you break ground.
In an era of daily doom and gloom, you created a bright spot, a shining example of how to make a difference. Our community is a better place because of you and all involved — donors, the city and volunteers. Kudos.
Rambo reaction
ROBERT SIEBRANDS
HUDSON — Waterloo has new toy called Rambo. I saw Rambo parked on the grass on the golf course side of Ansborough Avenue from the rear. Nothing indicating it’s a police vehicle from the rear, front or top; it’s just a car parked on the grass.
A Waterloo police spokesman said on KWWL they are not trying to trap or trick anyone, they just want to slow traffic.
Want to slow traffic? Put lights on top and turn them on, or put signs several hundred feet in front of the vehicle in both directions with lights on it indicating there’s a speed trap ahead. What is the average speed on that road in that area? I’m guessing about 42, indicating the set limit is too slow.
When people see a speed trap they slow down and once past it they speed back up, so what was gained? Money for the city is the gain and nothing more. Imagine this: Traffic is moving at 45 there, the lead car sees the trap and breaks hard resulting in a multi-car accident that didn’t need to and wouldn’t have happened had the speed trap not been there.
Contact your council and complain.
Don’t judge
SHERRI MURPHY
WATERLOO — Please think before you judge those who choose abortion.
Even in Genesis, Rachael died after childbirth. A mother’s health issues can be key in her decision.
The best way to beat "Rambo"? Slow down, leave early, OR . . . obey the law. I know, it all sound crazy, but I'll bet it would work. Good luck, Fireball.
It has been WELL publicized that RAMBO was going to be out and about. Is there something wrong with "obeying the laws"? Not a speed trap.
