Racial study
CRAIG COHEA
CEDAR FALLS — The 24/7 Wall Street article, “The Worst Cities for Black Americans” reported disparities between whites and blacks in economics, education and health.
In the 15 “worst” cities cited, blacks have less income, lower home ownership and lower educational achievement. The article used eight categories for comparison. Overall, the gap between the two groups averaged roughly 40 percent. Are these 15 cities any different than other cities nationwide with similar demographics?
Also questionable in the 24/7 article is its cause for the gaps. The primary claim according to 24/7 is they were caused by 1940s “systemic racial segregation.” Federal laws since the 1960s make housing discrimination unlikely today. Another 24/7 cause is poor schools in black neighborhoods, which may be the case in other cities, but Waterloo schools have been integrated since the 1930s.
Is there another possible cause? According to a number of social science studies, the primary cause for low performance in the eight categories are single-parent households. U.S. Census Bureau reports state black single-parent households are 40 percent greater than white single-parent households, which is the gap reported by 24/7.
Mueller report
WALLACE HETTLE
CEDAR FALLS — Fox News has hailed the Mueller report, which has not been released, as a victory for Donald Trump. But all we have is a four-page summary from a recent Trump appointee, rather than the 300-page report.
Mueller’s investigation resulted in criminal convictions for Trump’s campaign director, his deputy campaign director, his personal lawyer, his National Security Adviser and the indictment of his long-time associate and political adviser Roger Stone. In short, it exposed a culture of corruption.
Further, Mueller pointedly refuse to deny Trump obstructed justice. That’s a big deal: Articles of impeachment were drawn up against Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton for that very offense.
Maybe Trump is innocent, unlike his friends and advisers. There is one way to find out: Release the report.
Trump opinion
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO — Nothing in the Mueller report changes my opinion of Trump. He is a despicable human being — a racist, a misogynist, a bully and a narcissist.
He has no business being president of the United States or occupying any other elective office.
Make it right
CRAIG WHITE
EVANSDALE — I was shocked someone went so low as to break into a World War II vets home and help themselves to some of his war mementos. I’m a Vietnam veteran and ask you, knowing what that stuff means to a vet and their family, to please do some soul searching and return those war trophies to the rightful owner.
You won’t be able to pawn them anywhere, so please have some decency and return them to the owners or drop them off at Evansdale AMVETS; you’ll feel a lot better for returning those items, which you have no use for. Do the right thing. You made a mistake, now make it right.
