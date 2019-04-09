Climate change
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO -- During the 1970s and 1980s there was the “scientific theory” of “acid rain.” Acid rain was supposed to be destroying the forest and poisoning our lakes and rivers unless we closed down coal-fired power plants. Acid rain was also blamed on CO2. Sounds familiar? Aren’t we glad President Reagan was wise enough not to take that nonsense?
As long as there is climate, there is a change; as long as there is a change, there must be a crisis. “Not to let a crisis go to waste” (this reflects socialist and Marxist ideology), the same scientists that have been so demonstrably wrong in the past now advocate against global warming.
There is no solid evidence CO2 is having an impact on the Earth’s temperature, and no amount of scientific falsehood can make it so. The inconvenient truth is the climate change movement has nothing to do with the climate and everything to do with making money, ideology and degrading America’s industrial capabilities.
Thanks, volunteers
BEV DEGENHARDT
manager, volunteer services/MercyOne Northeast Iowa
WATERLOO -- National Volunteer Week April 7-13 sets the stage for us to applaud the efforts of volunteers. It is our privilege to thank the volunteers of MercyOne. We are grateful to our approximately 600 volunteers who donate time and energy to helping those we serve -- patients, families, guests and colleagues.
Our marvelous team of volunteers is made up of exceptional individuals who are an integral part of MercyOne. They perform countless acts of service and are one of our most valuable assets. They bring smiles to the faces of people they transport, allay fears of those they escort to an appointment and comfort those with whom they take a moment to speak. Volunteers have such a profound effect on the people they help.
Backing Trump
CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN
REINBECK --- Responding to Fred Abraham's column April 7:
1. Illegal Trespass: A wall will require much less manpower once in place; will always be there, even in the event of an attack on our power grid.
2. Tariffs: Anything worthwhile does not come easy. Short-term discomfort will win long-term payoff, but to abandon Trump’s efforts this soon in the game is foolish.
3. North Korea: Trump knows North Korea is untrustworthy, but also desperate. He’s got this. He got North and South Korea talking again after 60 years.
Agreed, President Trump does not have language skills and can be vindictive, but to an unbiased eye his results are remarkable. He threatens a border closing. Result: Mexico begins stopping trespassers on their southern border. He has a method. Let him work.
Only Trump has the courage to make himself unpopular to get results. Contrast the Democratic hopefuls lining up to Al Sharpton, pledging to sign on to a reparations bill, desperate for the black vote. Think about it. My second great-grandfather almost died in Libby Prison fighting for the freedom of slaves. I’m white. Kamala Harris' ancestors were slave-owners. How are they going to weed through that?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.