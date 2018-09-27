Vote in election
MARILYN SALYER
CEDAR FALLS — We are facing an extremely important election in November. We Americans need to vote intelligently. Do you want people in high office in this great land who call for evil actions against our own leaders, such as “push back hard” and “harass,” and use violent actions against their opponents?
I prefer to act on the idea of Teddy Roosevelt, “speak softly but carry a big stick.” We Americans have two weapons — prayer and the ballot box.
If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain. Let’s have a truthful, national campaign season. President Trump has accomplished a number of positive things to help American become great. Support people who will work with him to accomplish even more.
Cookie sales
LANCE SATTERLEE
WATERLOO — Twenty-two dollars for cookie dough. I recently got a visit from a kid from school selling cookie dough for $18-$22. I’ve also had Boy Scouts try to sell popcorn tins for $55. Then there’s the Girl Scouts who sell cookies for more than $5 a box.
But do any of you who actually buy this stuff have any idea who actually makes any profit from this?
The companies that sell this know that grandparents and family and friends will buy just to avoid hurting their little Scouts’ hearts and they’re laughing all the way to the bank because of this.
