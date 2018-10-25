Less fortunate
JEWEL COOPER
CEDAR FALLS — I read with interest Cal Thomas’ latest lauding of the Republican Party (Oct. 17). He touted 289 accomplishments of the Trump administration, the economy being the first and most obvious. He was unable to understand why anyone would then vote for the Democrats?
As comforted as I am that our wealth/capitalism is doing well, what about those people who are not feeling the joy of having money in their pockets? Perhaps due to the increased cost of health care and medications? What about people of color who are still being treated as though they are less than 100 percent American citizens? What about immigrants who want a better life for their children — a.k.a. people/strangers living among us — who are treated more inhumanely than we treat our pets! And what about having a leader who lies every day of his life and insults and bullies anyone who dares to disagree with him?
I don’t understand how anyone can believe that long-term good could possibly come from such a corrupt administration. This country is going to reap exactly what it sows.
What if all the money in the world can’t buy our way back to being truly great again?
Parties divided
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — A recent news headline read: “Antifa-type thugs are the ‘brownshirts’ of Democrats.” Antifa members wield baseball bats in the street. Antifa (a Marxist movement) leaders and Maxine Waters are calling for anarchy, fighting in the streets and unleashing violence. We are hearing “death to Republicans & the Constitution.” Is the Democratic Party now known as the COD — “criminals out to destroy?”
In the past I have supported Democratic candidates. But how can I now, in good faith, back the Democrat platform? At the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the mentioning of “God” was booed. In 2016, the Communist Party did not run a candidate. They endorsed Hillary Clinton.
Will civility return to cultural/political arena? Scripture reads — “Righteousness exalts a nation. Sin brings a nation to shame.” Do we want more righteousness or more shame?
I will no longer be voting for any Democratic candidates.
Sexual assault
ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO — This past few weeks have been emotional for me. This is the first time I have publicly spoken of this as well. The summer between my junior and senior year at the University of Illinois, I ran into a boy I went to high school with who I had a crush on my freshman year of high school. I was naive. We hung out one evening in an apartment near the U of Illinois campus and at this point he was a friend from high school.
Yet he tried to rape me. I ended up fending him off and only told one close friend I have known since childhood. Fast forward to 2018. Dr. Ford is not lying. I can see the pain in her. It’s worth the benefit of the doubt to nominate someone else. Trump even admitted to picking his name randomly from a list. We need to be believed. I have lived with this for 25 years. I don’t know the date, but I can describe the Heineken on his breath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.