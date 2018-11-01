Meat industry
MARTIN WITTMAYER
WATERLOO — I have no fear of zombies, witches or evil clowns lurking on Halloween. What really scares me is the meat industry.
This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens — animals who feel joy, affection, sadness and pain, as we do. It exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices.
This industry contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines. It sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people.
This industry generates more water pollution than all other human activities, spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation and destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.
Fortunately, my local supermarket offers a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. Even the meat industry publication Feedstuffs reports that sales of plant-based foods doubled last year. That’s what gives me both courage and hope.
PSOs in CF
ARTHUR LUPKES
retired chief of Cedar Falls Fire
CEDAR FALLS — When I started with the department in 1973, we had 39 members, responding to fires, rescues, ambulance, and even transported patients. We were looked up to by other departments in the state as being very progressive. Today not so much!
Today with seven firefighters on a shift and normally five on duty, you can see their safety concerns. Can you imagine responding to Dancer Hall with five firefighters? That leaves you with a pump operator, incident commander and three firefighters to lay a supply line and haul attack hose to the fire floor. Meanwhile the PSOs (public safety officers) are trying to complete whatever they are working on (writing tickets, handing complaints or a bar fight) so they can respond.
Fires double in size every 30 seconds, a dorm room can reach flashover in three minutes. A minimum of 10 firefighters must respond as a unit so the initial attack can be coordinated. A delay in response waiting for PSOs to assemble puts everyone at risk.
Today less than 1 percent of the career departments in the U.S. use the PSO concept. Can the 99 percent be that wrong?
Enjoyed essay
PAULA HANSEN
CEDAR FALLS — I so enjoyed the essay written by Diann Droste in the commentary section Oct. 16 about the lost dog. This was written so perfectly and brought such a lump in my throat as I hoped to be as kind to children as that woman was.
I am in my 70s and have dear children as friends and I loved this example of a very caring woman who truly touched the lives of many children by her generosity and kindness. I hope you will publish more of this woman’s experiences as she truly brought this to life and touched my heart. What a great example to all of us!
Trump and trade
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO — How has Donald Trump’s trade war helped the U.S.?
China is already looking to replace the U.S. as its primary supplier of all things crude oil and farm; it bought zero crude from the U.S. over the past few months. And judging by prices I’m seeing in the grocery store for pork and beef, China’s slowing down its purchases, and these products are seeing price declines in supermarkets like I haven’t seen in years. Farmers must be hurting, and the hurt will only get worse. China is also now buying soy products from Brazil and no doubt will begin courting other suppliers as well.
Have you noticed the price of gasoline lately? Since the election of 2016, gasoline prices have gone up nearly 50 percent. That’s a result of disavowing the Iran deal and angering much of the Middle East. The price of gasoline is highly manipulated by producing or not producing — and we don’t control that production. And Trump’s approach to those producers have given them license to adopt a “screw-you America” attitude in response to Trump’s attitude of “America first.” The spirit of cooperation has been destroyed. Thanks, Trump.
Immigration
RON SPEARS
WATERLOO — The guest column, “Use legal methods to enter country” by Duane Lindberg in the Oct. 25 Courier is a screed on immigration. He asserts, without any evidence, the caravan of people coming from Guatemala to the U.S. is being promoted by rich people and politicians — one may assume Democrats.
He sees those fleeing death by violence and poverty as a threat to our democracy. Never mind that immigrants harvest and process our food. They perform tasks the white folk will not do.
If Egypt had guarded its borders and taken the child Jesus from Mary and Joseph, maybe there would not have been a savior.
The rejection of those seeking asylum is contrary to Judaeo/Christian teaching. The Bible is very clear about how to treat the alien, for once the Hebrews were aliens. They are to be treated with great compassion. He makes his case against immigrants based on the law. As Christians we make our case informed by the Gospel. Read Matthew 25:31 on how to treat people.
Yes, “seek what is right in your own eyes” (Judges 21:25) to save your families.
Caravan homes
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — In the western movie “High Plains Drifter,” my favorite scene is where town folk blow up the hotel where the sheriff (Clint Eastwood) is sleeping. To their chagrin, he survives, then kicks the hotel residents out, claiming the last good room. The crooked town minister chastises him for turning his “brothers and sisters” out into the cold night. Eastwood, stogie in mouth, asks: “All these people, are they your sisters and brothers?” The minister responds indignantly: “They most certainly are!” Eastwood calmly retorts: “Then you won’t mind if they come over and stay at your place, will ya?”
Therein lies the answer to our current caravan crisis.
Detain every one of these caravan interlopers who brazenly, and illegally, invade our country. Then, place each alien into the homes of private American citizens — beginning with the sanctimonious gated homes of the Hollywood crowd, who preach to us often about the need to welcome our “brothers and sisters:” Barbra Streisand, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer.
Hey, Bill and Hillary, I hear Chappaqua, N.Y., is beautiful this time of year. Guess who’s coming to dinner? You pay all their living expenses, too. It’s put up or shut up time. I think I hear crickets.
Trump actions
PAULA NICHOLSSON
DENVER — As of Oct. 27, our country has had 47,220 shootings, and the sickening shooting of the Jewish synagogue brought the total number of mass shootings to 294.
Imagine, the United States of America, our country, land that we love, seems to have some very sobering statistics when it comes to guns.
Last week, in one week, an alarming number of bombs were mailed to our current and former elected politicians, and Pittsburgh had the largest mass shooting of the Jewish population in the history of our country.
It is a disgrace, plain and simple.
Your president didn’t have too much to say, although he thought the synagogue should have had a guard. Is this man tone deaf?
I would suggest this shell of a man turn down the volume of this rhetoric and stop the negative name calling, grow up and act as an adult! Stop with the lies, more than 5,000 already. Learn what it means to be sympathetic, respect our citizens, not just the wealthy.
And make no mistake, the cowardly Republicans, are petrified to call Trump out on this.
