Voting act
CHERIE DARGAN
CEDAR FALLS — The League of Women Voters of Iowa and Black Hawk-Bremer counties call upon Senator Grassley to support The For the People Act, introduced March 27 in the U.S. Senate after passing in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill addresses voter access, election integrity, election security, political spending and ethics for the three branches of government.
The For the People Act will give states the power and resources to secure their election systems. It improves American elections by modernizing voter registration, establishing the public financing of elections through small donor matching funds and restoring transparency in our government. The bill provides for states to establish independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions.
We have already experienced voting restrictions that suppress when and where voters can vote in Iowa. The For the People Act will restore voting rights for all and strengthen our democracy. It will put power back in the hands of the American people. The power to advance this legislation lies in the hands of the Senate Finance Committee where Senator Grassley is the chair. He needs to schedule a hearing on this historic legislation in the U.S. Senate, and show his dedication to a strengthened democracy.
Dire warnings
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — While this nation is mired in the legal mud of a corrupt and divisive White House, our enemies continue their progress toward world domination.
China and Russia are now active in South America, taking natural resources, engaging in local politics. The North Koreans constantly play President Trump like a cheap piano. In the meantime, our White House angers our allies and pick fights with third-world countries.
An Iowan is the current ambassador to China with zero results. If elected politicians cannot guard America, it is up to the citizens to do so. It is well to remember that Japan began planning the attack on Pearl Harbor a full 10 years before the actual attack. The Asian mind set’s a goal and works toward that goal regardless of the time it takes. Beware, America, beware.
Mueller report
TIM MURPHY
WATERLOO — In the last two years, I’ve been drawn into our politics, i.e. the advent of “Trump,” and written our two Iowa senators on various issues. And I have received their replies. However, based on their replies and actions, I’m thoroughly convinced our Republican senators work first for the Republican Party, then the special interests, next themselves — with the people of Iowa/United States a distant fifth or sixth.
I offer up the following as evidence:
- They all support Trump and follow the party dogma on everything. Since Trump has made more than 10,000 false statements, I can only conclude that they love being lied to, and support the lies; our elected officials have no mind of their own, they follow their political bosses’ instructions; or they are being “strong-armed” in some manner.
- I watched the House try to practice its oversight function and Senator McConnell and Senator Grassley say, “It’s over, move on.” (Mueller report). Based on my reading of the Mueller report — and the 750-plus federal judges — Trump should have been indicted on obstruction charges.
Read the report with an open mind. Contact your elected officials and express your views.
