Robotics training
DICK HURBAN
CEDAR FALLS -- Congratulations to Cedar Falls boys' basketball for repeat wins at state. I’d like to propose another front-page headline: "Regional winners again!" Earlier this month, Cedar Falls FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team, the Swartdogs, won the Northern Lights Regional in Duluth. This victory earns them a berth at FIRST World Championship in Detroit in April.
In fact, the Swartdogs have won 13 regionals and competed at nine championships since 2008.
Swartdogs, along with 47 other teams, including Waterloo’s FRC 5837 Unity4Tech, and five other local teams compete at the McLeod Center on March 22 and 23. Come cheer us on and join the excitement as teams compete. Learn the meaning "gracious professionalism and cooperation." Admission is free for all FIRST events.
FIRST is all about using robots to engage students in the “hardest fun you will ever have” while learning to build and program robots. Students learn from failure, fundraise and promote STEM in their community.
We have a saying at FIRST: Every team member can “turn pro.” Come support our teams that compete in the “ultimate sport of the mind!”
If you are interested in learning more on how to invest in these students future please contact me at hurban5837@gmail.com.
Legislating judges
NANCY ELDRIDGE
DECORAH -- Sen. Julian Garrett of Indianola and Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs are excited about legislation they championed to make sure future Iowa high court judges agree with any future legislation they want to pass, especially legislation that chips away at women's rights. They assure us that Iowa legislators are better at being nonpartisan and fair minded than a commission of attorneys.
We are supposed to assume that our legislators are accountable to no special interest groups. Governor Reynolds thinks it is a great idea, so no help there. Senator Garrett does not want judges who "legislate from the bench" (Gazette Page 3A). Find out about the similar house bill HF503, and if you do not want legislators who would eliminate the system of checks and balances, tell them loud and clear, and soon ... they are all afire to get it done quickly.
Waterloo streets
JERALD SMITH
WATERLOO -- Infrastructure. Councilman Pat Morrissey wants to take half of those funds and move them to the general fund. Has not Mr. Morrissey driven on the streets of Waterloo? This is the most irresponsible proposal I can think of.
The current condition of our streets is a disgrace and will require a great amount money. This is not a good time to limit funds from our street repairs.
Study thanks
MARK HECIMOVICH
PhD, University of Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS -- I would like to thank the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association for its support with my youth concussion research. The Board of Directors are very supportive and have already taken proactive measures in ensuring player safety.
Many of the parents were equally supportive and wonderful to work with. Best of luck to the whole group.
