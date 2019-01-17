Fighter Trump
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — Cato the Elder so despised Rome’s rival, Carthage, that he helped spread the cry: “Carthage must be destroyed.” Today’s deep-state careerists and the drive-by news business recite a similar mantra: “Trump must be destroyed.”
Trump lives so 24/7 in these guys’ heads that it’s become part of my daily entertainment. The way Trump plays these guys is like those old “Road Runner” cartoons. Trump plays Road Runner to their Coyote. It is fun to watch. The guy keeps winning, which keeps his detractors whining.
Trump won tax cuts that spurred manufacturing growth. He canceled the idiotic Iran Deal, withdrew America from the foolhardy Paris Climate Accords and courageously declared America’s official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He began the essential rebuilding of our military, ordered and oversaw the decapitation of ISIS, appointed two stellar Supreme Court justices, refined NAFTA, attacked China’s unfair trade practices, challenged Russia’s energy intimidation of Europe, re-invigorated growth in America’s small businesses and is currently pushing Congress to fund the border security they promised you.
The guy keeps a Herculean work schedule, and delivers Homeric results. As Lincoln once said, in defending Civil War Gen. Grant: “I can’t spare this man — he fights.”
Rep. Steve King
DARBY HARN
WATERLOO — Today in an interview with the New York Times, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, once again demonstrates his unfitness for the job. He questioned how the terms “white nationalism” and “white supremacy” became offensive.
It might suit King to read, or actually communicate with some of his constituents, as he rarely does. Perhaps then he would understand what an embarrassment he is not just to all Iowans, but all men and women who fought and died to defeat white nationalism and supremacy from destroying Europe and the world.
To align with these beliefs is to betray the sacrifice of our grandfathers, our forefathers and our future. King needs to resign.
University Avenue
KATHY GREEN
CEDAR FALLS — As one who walks or bikes most of my errands, appointments, shopping, volunteer and fitness activities, I so appreciate the new University Avenue.
It is now easy and safe to cross University Avenue at the roundabouts and to walk/bike along its sidewalks. And, when I do occasionally drive, I enjoy the safe, smooth and timely travel University Avenue provides.
Thank you, Cedar Falls, for your thoughtful decision-making. I use the businesses along University Avenue much more now than I did before.
Pothole filling
JERALD T. SMITH
WATERLOO — It must be pothole patching season now that the potholes have snow, ice, water and salt in them. Why doesn’t the city remove loose material from the potholes or spray asphalt adhesive in a clean dry hole before putting the patch material in?
To expect traffic to pack it tight seems rather foolish. The city patches the same potholes year after year. It seems to be a very poor use of our tax dollars. Gravel roads out in the county are smoother than the streets of Waterloo due to poor maintenance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.