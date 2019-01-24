Letter response
CATHERINE BROWN
WATERLOO — In the Jan. 14 letters in The Courier, Robert Blain observed: “Wouldn’t all our crooked employers in construction, agriculture, manufacturing and hospitality industries howl if there was a mass exodus of their illegal workers?”
The biggest, loudest howler would be the “immigrant” employer, Donald Trump.
Political questions
DOUG ROELFS
APLINGTON — We are blessed to live in a country where we are allowed freedom of speech. I also believe we have the right to know.
- Why when Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Barrack Obama were in office did they want the Mexican wall, but now they are opposed to it?
- Why did Congress change the rules when Obama was in office, and it didn’t upset people? (A 60 percent vote had been needed to appoint federal court judges. But Congress changed the rule so that they needed only a 50 percent vote for the appointment of a new judge.)
- Why is it OK to ridicule and bully President Trump, but if that had been done to Mr. Obama the people would have violently opposed it?
- Why is it that when people are questioned about their views on the Mexican wall, only people who are opposed to the wall are interviewed?
- Why are we spending unlimited amounts of money to look into President Trump’s involvement with Russia when Hillary Clinton’s collusion with Russia is undeniable? ($145 million was donated to the Clinton Foundation.)
I think the public should also have the right to have these questions answered.
A work horse
AL CHARISON
WAVERLY — It is encouraging to hear some positive news amidst the constant reports of gridlock and stalemate in Washington, D.C. Rep. Abby Finkenauer has gotten right to work and introduced a bill (HR 246) to modify federal government procurement procedures to assist entrepreneurial small businesses in competing for contracts for innovative technical products and services.
She worked across party lines with co-sponsor Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah. The bill passed the House on Jan. 14 and was forwarded to the Senate.
There is an old saying that there are two types of legislators in Congress — work horses and show horses. Evidently the 1st District has sent a work horse to the House of Representatives.
National debt
ROBERT BECK
WAVERLY — Remember when the final thing Republicans could fault Obama for was the increase in the national debt? Where is their outrage now that it has mushroomed under Trump?
I guess if the increase is mainly due to tax relief to the very rich and their grandchildren who needn’t worry with their unearned inheritance, they won’t complain.
And, god forbid, they would criticize wasteful spending on the military or a medieval border wall. Just as long as any new debt money doesn’t go for welfare. It’s all relative!
