November vote
BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA -- I have been watching with interest the predictions for a Democratic sweep this November. Especially in your competitor from Des Moines. I am more than ever convinced the left still hasn't figured out what happened to them and they, in their ignorance, intend to double down on their feel-good socialist mantra, instead of trying to come to terms with the very large group of us who don't particularly like the president's behavior but insist on not becoming co-dependent with the government.
With that and the fact the economy seems to be moving along pretty well (for the farmers, grain prices are back up), I don't expect any major change. More importantly, when it happens the Democrats will still be confused and lost as to how to get along with the great middle of the road group who only want less government and more personal responsibility.
Freedom work
DONALD FISH
SHELL ROCK -- As I've lived and studied the building of civilization through history, I've noticed dramatic themes. We all seem to want freedom; freedom from hunger, from aggression, from threats and oppression. We want to be able to move around, meet our needs and be ourselves. I frequently hear the saying, "Freedom is not free." This reflects a time worn idea that we will fight for freedom. This has often taken the course of war, aggression and taking away the freedom of others. History has shown this leads to revenge wars, terrorism and less freedom for all.
Ask your law enforcement personnel, school teachers, psychologists and peacemakers in your community; they will tell you how meeting violence with violence leads to continuing cycles of violence and oppression. Negotiations between individuals and groups where we work hard for win/win solutions stop the cycle. Freedom is not free, requires lots of hard but gratifying work. Talk amongst yourselves. Insist your leaders do the same. Personally, I am ashamed to pass so much selfishness and disrespect to our children. Compassionate loving is free and it works!
Selling cookies
TONJA ADAMS
CEDAR FALLS -- I read the article "Neighbors call police as Cedar Falls girl sells sweets" Aug. 2 with a slow burn. I watch Samantha sitting in the hot sun every day with her little red wagon selling homemade cookies and flavored water. I have admired her work ethic and budding entrepreneurism with a hand-printed sign advertising her wares.
But I was horribly dismayed to learn several of her neighbors handled their frustration with the increased traffic. They never bothered to contact Kara Waters, Samantha’s mother, before calling 911 to complain. Seriously, I thought 911 was for emergency calls only. Kara is a single mom of three, working two jobs, besides baking cookies for Samantha to sell. I thought people in the Midwest were kinder, more supportive and applauded their neighbors' successful endeavors.
Many people are quick to complain about single moms getting financial aid to help raise their children or the laziness of youth not wanting to work. Kara needs help, not criticism, and everyone would benefit if they offered to volunteer and make them successful!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.