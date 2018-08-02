Calling sports
SCOTT JOHNSON
WAVERLY -- I am the proud parent of Waverly-Shell Rock athletes. Although none of them have participated in baseball, my comments will center there initially. I propose all state-level competitions that have the ability to use audio-visual replay be used at competitions. This primarily is because of the egregious call in the semifinal baseball game of Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Harlan July 27.
In multiple replays available through neutral sports media, the call that was made, upon review, was not an accurate one. This unfortunately was the game-winning decision with no apparent appeal. I understand at this level, excellent referees and judges are used for the best outcome. In this case a video replay could have shown an error in judgment, with the possibility of reversing the call. I would propose this for state-level events only at this time, unless funds to provide the service could be made available to expand said service.
I would much prefer the athletes to win or lose on their own volition as opposed to controversial calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.