Fend for yourself
BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS -- "Any man who thinks he can be happy and prosperous letting the government take care of him had better take a closer look at the American Indian." -- Henry Ford.
You cannot build character by taking away people's initiative and independence. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot help people permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves. Sure, there are those that need help temporarily and some permanently, but we have far too many on the welfare and ADC roles who could fend for themselves. It is never how much money you earn, it is always about how you spend it.
"You don't make the poor rich by making the rich poorer. There is nothing the government can give you that they haven't taken from you in the first place." -- Winston Churchill.
Free press
VONICE HOFFMAN
JESUP -- I really had to chuckle at The Courier editorial about a free press (Aug. 16). While I appreciate free press and the ability to have news shared from across the world, I don't appreciate a press that constantly skews the news, blatantly lies or misleads the public. Free press doesn't mean freedom to give your opinion. Free press says give me the facts and let me form my own opinion. Perhaps the press is reaping what it has sown?
You quoted so many wonderful quotes on the importance of free speech. I'll end with one also. “The liberty of the press is indeed essential to the nature of a free state: but this consists in laying no previous restraints upon publications, and not in freedom from censure for criminal matter when published. Every freeman has an undoubted right to lay what sentiments he pleases before the public: to forbid this, is to destroy the freedom of the press: but if he publishes what is improper, mischievous, or illegal, he must take the consequence of his own temerity.” ― William Blackstone, Commentaries on the Laws of England, Volume 4: A Facsimile of the First Edition of 1765-1769.
Courier editorial
DUANE LINDBERG
WATERLOO -- I have no argument with the title which The Courier used to headline its editorial Aug. 16: “A Free Press is Crucial.” I suggest adding “crucial for the well-being of our free, democratic society and institutions.”
However, I was disappointed with the editorial because it seems to be based on a false premise. We must ask the editorial board if, in fact, they have the documentation that President Trump has stated, “the free press is the enemy of the American people.” What I believe to be accurate is that he has stated, “Fake news is the enemy of the American people.”
It seems the editors have made a false assumption with regard to the president's statement. To assume he is referring to all newspapers and other media as “fake news” is either a paranoid reaction or a simple misreading of the president's statements.
On the basis of the First Amendment, we champion the freedom of the press to investigate and report the news. However, neither the press nor individuals are free under the Constitution to dress the news in “politically correct” (fake news) garb.
