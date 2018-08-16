Capitalism
CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN
REINBECK -- Jim Skaine’s Aug. 5 letter demonstrates the trend for Socialists to own their ideology -- even in light of Venezuela’s suffering*. Obama never would admit to it, but anyone with half a brain recognized the socialism in him.
Socialism never worked for the Pilgrims; it hasn’t worked since. (Nice try with the “god” spin, though.) The fact is, capitalism encourages the best in human nature because it creates an environment of “can do” sovereignty and is uplifting in spirit because the profits of hard work include the ability to give to the poor, disadvantaged and stricken directly and from the heart, not through apathetic middlemen who WILL turn corrupt.
Conversely, socialism allows the worst of human nature to breed in us. “Let someone else do it! Why work and pay a babysitter when I can just stay home and collect.” “What do you mean, $21 trillion. ... What’s that got to do with me?”
* Nicolas Maduro (Venezuelan president) told the PSUV party congress, “The production models we’ve tried so far have failed, and the responsibility is ours — mine and yours.” Point made.
Avenatti dirt
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO -- Why hasn't Donald Trump gone after Stormy Daniel's lawyer Michael Avenatti on Twitter?
I suspect that Trump made sex videos and recordings with Daniels. Avenatti has been bold enough to drop clues that he has this material, and that if Trump retaliates in any way (including insulting him on Twitter), those videos and recordings will be published on the internet.
This may even get the white evangelical “Christians” who love him to recoil in horror and abandon him.
Socialism in US
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO -- Socialism has become, in widely varying degrees, the order of the day in most of the world. There is a phase of socialist degradation that the U.S. is now entering. It is useful to consider some of the universal characteristics of socialism.
What are some of effects of socialism? 1) Everything breaks easily. 2) There is little variety available for purchase in all but the highest-end store. 3) Few foreign-made things are available, such as motor vehicles. 4) There is not respect for the law (what are we now seeing in America?). 5) Immigration is strictly prohibited under most circumstances. 6) Police are everywhere. 7) Public infrastructure, including electrical grids, highways and bridges are totally inadequate. 8) Violent political demonstrations and other forms of civil unrest are commonplace.
Are you seeing any similarities to what is happening in the U.S.?
Council business
PENNY POPP
CEDAR FALLS -- It is an interesting dynamic occurring at Cedar Falls City Council. Different voices are speaking up, yet they are having a difficult time being heard. Referrals are a way for the average resident to start a discussion on issues, large or small, that are important to them through their elective representation. I find it unusual that the Council cannot come together to even agree to start a discussion. How did they gauge their constituents' position on the subject? Discussion and ultimate decisions can and will be controversial at times. At least the residents had a chance to voice their comments, questions and concerns.
Remember, citizens are your business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.