Bond vote
BROOKS MARTIN
President, Martin Brothers Distributing Co.
CEDAR FALLS — As a business owner in Cedar Falls, I have firsthand knowledge of how important our school system is for potential employees who are considering a move to our area. It is often the No. 1 item that potential recruits look at when deciding whether or not to relocate to Cedar Falls.
Our city has done a wonderful job on the economic development front, and our educators have done a fantastic job of teaching our children in a facility that is not up to modern standards. However, it is time for us to build a state-of-the-art high school that reflects the premium we place on education and reflects the pride we all take in our fine city. Vote yes on June 25.
Water quality
MARGARET WHITING
WATERLOO — We have a water pollution crisis in Iowa. More than 750 water bodies of water are impaired.
These rivers, streams and lakes do not meet the water quality standards to support their designated uses. For example, it is not safe to drink the water, it is not safe to eat fish taken from the water and it is not safe to swim in the water.
Iowa has too many factory farms (CAFOs), and their numbers continue to grow each year while our water quality gets worse. The manure spills increase levels of bacteria and nitrates in our water. Iowa is the second-largest contributor of nitrates to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Sixty cities in Iowa battle high nitrate levels in their drinking water and they will have to invest millions for nitrate removal equipment. More private wells in Black Hawk County test positive for elevated nitrate and bacteria.
Ask the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to join 23 other counties in signing a resolution for a moratorium on new CAFO construction in Iowa until Iowa waters are safe again. It is on their agenda for the meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Grain-based dairy
WILLIAM CARRUTHERS
WATERLOO — Mother’s Day celebrates the cherished bond between mother and child. But mother cows, the very icons of motherhood, never get to see their own babies.
Newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets, so we can drink the milk that was meant for them. The grief-stricken mother cows bellow for days, calling in vain for their return.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained on concrete floors, with no access to the outdoors. Each year, they are impregnated artificially, to maintain production, and milked by machines twice a day. When production drops, around four years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.
Dairy products are laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics, leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Most African and Asian Americans lack the enzyme for digesting dairy products.
But help is on the way. Food manufacturers throughout the world are developing excellent nut and grain-based dairy products. U.S. sales alone are expected to exceed $2 billion.
This Mother’s Day, let’s honor motherhood and compassion. Let’s replace the products of cow misery with delicious, healthful, cruelty-free plant-based milk, cheese, and ice cream products offered by our supermarkets.
Banned from site
CRAIG COHEA
CEDAR FALLS — NextDoor is a neighborhood website for the exchange of information, a lost cat, yard sale or to conduct a poll, etc.In Cedar Falls, Rob Green is the “lead.” He decides the content of the site. Last month I conducted a poll, “Should a man be allowed to use a woman’s restroom?” After two days the poll results were 65% against this issue. On the third day I tried to log in; my NextDoor account had been terminated. There was no notice or explanation. Only Green has the power to do that. Someone informed me the termination was due to how I had presented the poll and some of my comments. In other words, it wasn’t politically correct. Political correctness is a ploy to control the narrative to support a particular agenda. It has no role in open discussions. Green bypassed PC and went directly to censorship. Censorship nullifies free speech and the First Amendment. It’s a form of tyranny. The argument can be made this was Green’s prerogative. But where was the explanation of his action?
Abortion
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — Have you noticed some recent headlines, such as “Trump defends life, Democrats push abortion-on-demand” and “Democrats openly campaign for late-term abortion and infanticide even though 81% of Americans oppose third-trimester abortions”?
Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam came under fire for photos in his medical school yearbook. He posed as a person in blackface in a Ku Klux Klan hood. As reprehensible as those racist images are, Mr. Northam faced not a peep of criticism from the media or liberals for his support for infanticide.
President Trump swiftly condemned Northam’s gruesome advocacy for late-term abortion and infanticide. Trump tweeted, “Democrats are becoming the Party of late-term abortion, high taxes, Open Borders and Crime!”
I know some Trump supporters wish he would not tweet so much, but this tweet defending life was welcomed indeed.
Giveaways
BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA — I take it as an article of faith that I have a great deal more respect for those things I earn than those things that are given to me. I will bet you require your children to earn their allowance in some way or other for the same reason. Why then are we listening to 20 or so politicians right now who insist that we give almost everything to the next generation?
Don’t we want them to have some respect and appreciation for the things they have? Isn’t it better to feel a sense of pride for our accomplishment and some idea of what it cost us? Why then would you not want your children to have that same feeling for what they had done and the work they had to put into the tasks to become successful?
There are better ways to help and still allow those who will succeed do so without more huge expensive federal programs.
Vietnam losses
ORRIN E. MILLER
WATERLOO — I have purchased a book that gives information on aircraft lost during Vietnam from 1961-1973. All I need is the exact date the aircraft went down or was lost and a name (in case more than one aircraft was lost on the same day).
This information lists officers and enlisted crewmen aboard the aircraft. I can tell the type of aircraft used, the full name and rank for the person or persons aboard the aircraft, the mission of the aircraft or what the plane’s job was at the time, and where the aircraft went down or about where it went down.
If the friend or relative inquiring provides a photograph of the missing person, I will include the photograph along with what is written in the book. All free. Contact me at 233-0908.
Mental health
RACHEL L. DRAY
CEDAR FALLS — Finally someone recognizes the need for donations toward mental illness. I am just so sorry it took the death of Mollie Tibbitts. I commend her mother asking others to contribute $21 in her honor for her 21st birthday.
I have been advocating for 20 years without luck of receiving any consideration for this cause. Privatizing Medicaid was and is a big mistake. It will be all of us who will suffer. I hope we do not wait for more similar events before we wake up.
Yes, most persons with a mental illness are not dangerous, but a few are (which in the last 10 years have been far too many) and in horrific ways harming many at one time.
These are my people! To neglect those with a diagnosis is discriminating. I say one life lost is too many. I say shame on you!
I thank the governor for signing a bill for helping children. But do not give up on adults. These are the ones who self-medicate with illegal drugs which in turn creates more crime. It’s faster than the legal way. However, jail isn’t cheap and it is through our taxes.
