Lent and meat
MARK WITTMAYER
WATERLOO — Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent, the period before Easter when devout Christians abstain from animal foods in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness.
The call to abstain from eating animals is as traditional as Genesis 1:29, yet as current as the teaching of evangelical leader Franklin Graham. Methodist founder John Wesley, Salvation Army pioneers William and Catherine Booth, and Seventh-day Adventist Church founder Ellen White all followed the divine call. Pope Francis has been offered a $1 million dollar donation to a charity of his choice to go vegan for Lent.
A plant-based diet is not just about Christian devotion. Dozens of medical studies have linked consumption of animal products with elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer, and other killer diseases. A United Nations report named meat production as the largest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have documented routine mutilation, deprivation and beating of animals on factory farms.
Today’s supermarkets offer a rich array of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as traditional vegetables, fruits, and grains. Entering “vegan” in our favorite search engine provides lots of suitable products, recipes and transition tips.
Public opinion
JERRY MUNDT
CEDAR FALLS — Wednesday afternoon I was planning to attend the Planning and Zoning meeting concerning the proposed townhouse development in the Greenhill Village neighborhood.
I decided not to go because I knew it was a waste of time. I figured the fix was in and the decision to approve the development was probably made weeks ago.
All the public comment in the world is not going to change minds that were already made up. When city officials tell you they want to hear your opinions, they really don’t. That’s just the way things are.
Backing Trump
REBECCA VARNOLD
WATERLOO — Regarding the “Backing Trump” letter, I generally just blow off the accusations of people who can’t believe the religious right would support President Trump, but honestly enough is enough!
Very few people probably voted for the president because of his religious stance. I am part of that Republican Party, and I have yet to hear exactly what his proven misdeeds are, so far only rhetoric and false accusations.
Thank God the majority of the religious right, aka conservatives, don’t act with the same bullheaded disregard for the betterment of society some liberal Democrats do. By the way I am female, mid-30s, educated and conservative.
Stakes high
MATTHEW COHEA
CEDAR FALLS — The best presidential yard sign of 2016 was half blue, half red and simply said “We’re Screwed.” As we trudge into the 2020 presidential campaign it appears we still are.
But this time the stakes are even higher as the Left trips over itself in one-upmanship (excuse me, up-personship) in “leading” us to the socialist state they believe will cure our ills.
Never mind we already have a $20 trillion debt (thanks to both parties). Let’s pay more taxes for “free” health care and education. For killing the future of our country while he or she is still in the womb. For re-configuring every building in the U.S. to conform to the Green New Deal. For speed trains that will cost twice as much as estimated before a rail is even laid.
But we can save money by not protecting our borders and allowing more folks in who will further drain our welfare rolls. And we’ll take more away from the rich because, gosh darn it, they don’t deserve it.
Our choices in 2020 will still boil down to the least objectionable candidate, but this time the picture will be crystal clear as to what will be at stake.
Trump speech
JOHN MULLEN
LA PORTE CITY — Short and to the point. After seeing videos and reading some articles pertaining to President Trump’s visit and rambling rant at the CPAC convention this past weekend, I knew that I’ve seen this before.
Does anybody remember Jim Jones and Jonestown? Enjoy the “Kool-Aid.”
Driving conditions
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER — The most outrageously sore spot in our traffic safety is that law enforcement will not enforce the law on driving too fast for conditions. Anyone can go full speed on glare ice or in dense fog without getting charged.
There is or were laws that said drivers must have control of their vehicles at all times and must not drive at a greater speed than will permit a stop within the visible distance ahead.
If any of our senators or representatives tried to get effective laws in place to fix the problem, it seems big money/big business/big trucking interests shoot it down.
Trelka pay
JOHN ALLAN
CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka could well afford to take a pay cut. He is a true “double dipper.”
In addition to his six-figure salary as police chief, he is being paid nearly $40,000 a year since he was elected Black Hawk County Supervisor. I would think Trelka would consider being benevolent enough to consider a salary reduction to help the city solve its budget problems.
Of course that will never happen, but it makes sense, don’t you agree?
