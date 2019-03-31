Legislative bill
KATHY HUEGLI
WATERLOO — “Iowa: Fields of Opportunity” welcomes visitors to our state along several highways at our borders.
I think some Iowa lawmakers never got that message, are vindictive and spiteful toward the poor, or simply just love irony.
Why? Because of the several bills being debated at our Statehouse that would impose additional work and reporting requirements for Iowans receiving Medicaid or food assistance through SNAP.
If this is the Iowa our elected officials want to be reality, then we’re not the fields of opportunity touted. Instead, the signs one sees entering our state should read “Iowa: Fields of Forced Labor.”
Ban the box
DAVE HOTH
WATERLOO — Would like to know if the supporters of “ban the box” will support no background checks on government job applicants? Police, fire etc.
If they want to force private sector companies to not do background checks even though they are responsible for what happens on their property, should they expect the same of our government? Pretty sad and scary if not.
Upward Bound
RICK JOHNSON
WAVERLY — My response to Gary Kroger’s column of March 24: In 1966, I was a B high school junior with only vague ideas of my future. Then I was introduced to a new idea called “Upward Bound.”
This program came from the newly formed Office of Economic Opportunity. It was for students who had the potential but not the opportunity to go to college.
A student would be recommended by a high school counselor, and then he or she would spend part of the summer on a college campus. There we took some classes and participated in some “college-like” activities.
I went to Central College in Pella, where one of the organizers there had been instrumental in developing the whole concept. This also made me eligible for certain grants and other help for college expenses. I worked for the rest. (My parents gave me a couple of dollars here and there for spending money. That was the limit of their ability.)
Because of this, instead of who knows what job, I have two master’s degrees and a 40-year career in ministry.
Upward Bound changed hundreds of lives. I am living proof that such programs work.
Mueller madness
PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO — Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded a relentless two-year, $25 million hunt on “Russian interference” and “collusion” — at least regarding the victor of the 2016 elections. We should welcome the findings, but only if Mueller wasn’t completely, politically compromised as with attorneys general Lynch and Comey.
If there’s an honest inspector general or special counsel left within D.C., immediately initiate an identical, forensically intrusive “hunt” into every aspect of the Clinton campaign, assuring to examine every dollar in/out of the Clinton Foundation, every Clinton donor, Steele dossier, FISA warrant, every DNC financial record, the legitimacy of privately owned, off-site, unsecured servers and any logical, taxpayer-acceptable rationale for “bleach-bitting”/hammering computer/servers/etc.
Don’t forget Comey’s premature exoneration in the Clinton “matter.” Properly done, that’d take another two years but prove revealing.
Given D.C.’s penchant for investigating vs. legislating, appoint 535 inspector generals, one from each congressional member’s district, invest two years forensically examining each of “Club 535,” and let’s see how many are left standing. Refreshed ballots for 2020! A bonus would include an objective exam of the depths of mainstream media practices 93 percent of the time in their unabashed, collusive, anti-conservative, destructive political bias.
Another camera
SHERRI MURPHY
WATERLOO — Our police chief needs to add a 14th intersection (or camera) to the list of most dangerous intersections.
That is University and Progress avenues. No cars seem to stop long enough to keep us pedestrians safe.
Shameful times
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — President Trump recently remarked “it is a shame he and the country had to endure the Mueller investigation.” I agree. It is a shame we as a country have to endure a dishonorable president in the Oval Office.
A president who by his behavior draws investigators and sows disharmony. In two years, this president has bestowed great wealth upon lawyers and yet continues to blame dead heroes and out-of-office politicians. Yes, it is very shameful.
Triple tragedy
DAVID CRAIG
WATERLOO — This past week there was a triple tragedy, but only one third of it was reported in the media. The tragedy we all know about was in New Zealand, where a terrorist killed more than 50 people in a mosque. A definite hate crime. But there were two more hate crimes committed the same week.
Last week, 52 Christians were murdered in an attack on a church in Nigeria. That brings the number to 120 Christians who have been murdered by Islamic terrorists in Nigeria in the past 45 days. This a terrible series of hate crimes.
What’s the third hate crime? Did you see the news about Nigeria and the slaughter of Christians in The Courier or KWWL? Did you see it on the nightly national news? No. That is a tragedy. The media simply doesn’t care how many Christians are killed unless it is in the U.S. and gun control is the real topic. A greater number of Christians killed in Nigeria did not get any press. Is this a hate crime of another sort? The families of slaughtered Christians might think so.
Editor’s Note: There is a lengthy explanation of the Nigerian killings in the fact-checking website Snopes.com. While there have been a number of killings in Nigeria since February, “religious affiliation is a secondary issue in the ongoing Nigerian herder-farmer conflict, which impartial experts consistently describe as being primarily a dispute over natural resources and land usage. Reports in the U.S. in March 2019 failed to properly explain the complexity of the conflict, and (an article in Breitbart) did not mention a major reported atrocity perpetrated against the mostly Muslim Fula people in February 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.