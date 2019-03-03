EnviroFest help
MICHAEL HENNING
WATERLOO — The first “Cedar Valley EnviroFest” for all Waterloo Community School District fifth-graders will take place at Hawkeye Community College on May 14. The event’s lead sponsor is the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District along with several community partners.
EnviroFest will be a new “peak experience” for students, introducing them to issues with water pollution, outdoor recreation, wildlife and community involvement. Students will have a day full of fun and interactive learning. The event includes a large group assembly, exhibit hall of hands-on activities, environmental themed games and four classroom-style sessions presented by area experts.
You and your organization can help sponsor EnviroFest or volunteer and learn too. Contact the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District office at 296-3262, ext. 3 or me at mikehenning@mchsi.com for details.
Debating words
ARTHUR FRICK
WAVERLY — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is accused of being anti-Semitic because she dared criticize a Zionist political lobby. Webster’s New International Dictionary, second edition, defines Semites as members of the Caucasian race, chiefly represented by the Arabs and Jews. If Omar is of Arabic lineage, a Semite, then why should she be an anti-Semite?
President Trump shriekingly decries Muslims, a vast number of whom are Arabs. Thus, he can be seen as a virulent anti-Semite.
Critical analysis of, and debates about, a particular Zionist lobby are as legitimate as those given to all other political lobbies when thought appropriate. Political Zionism is neither a race, a person, a religion nor an exception. It is but a partisan entity.
If anti-Semites are anti-Jewish/Hebrew, then they are also anti-Arab/Muslim, and since many Arabs are Christian, they must be anti-Arab/Christian as well.
Why would any self-respecting Semite be an anti-Semite, unless beset by a distressing loss of self-identity?
Why not state contentions as they actually are, e.g., anti-Israelis or anti-Zionist, and renounce questionable denouncements? After all, what IS in a word?
Dem candidates
BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS — A newly elected congressperson from New York and now another from Minnesota are the media babies right now. I know we have others in Washington. Maybe their constituents knew of their leaning before they elected them, but I doubt it. They seem to be promoting giving away other people’s money.
Have you ever been employed by a poor man? I never have. They put their money together and start a business and then risked a little more to expand it, or they come up with an idea other people want and do well selling them on the idea that they need it. And finally they could hire an employee or two.
What planet are these people coming from that tells them to take money from them that earns it and give it to those who don’t? I have never been in favor of equalization of wealth. You don’t work, you don’t eat. If you can’t work, well that is another story. I know too many people who sit and wait for their checks to show up.
Danielson leaving
BILL KAMMEYER
WATERLOO — I watched with amusement as former Sen. Jeff Danielson resigned from the Senate in supposed solidarity with his Cedar Falls Fire colleagues. I don’t think he fooled anyone. If Danielson wanted to help solve the public safety officer issue in Cedar Falls, he was best equipped to do it as a state senator.
The reality is Danielson put himself before his constituents in a show of greed. He has accepted a fancy lobbying job, which I’m sure comes with a nice paycheck, while leaving the residents of his Senate district, including me, without a voice in the Senate. We also now have to foot the bill for a special election since Danielson chose to resign in the middle of his term.
I am happy we have an opportunity to elect a new senator, but I also hope people see this resignation for what it really was. Shame on Danielson for using the ongoing PSO debate as a prop to land himself a new gig at the taxpayer’s expense. Elected officials should be expected to serve their full terms. Hopefully our next senator will better serve the Cedar Valley.
Border wall
JIM PETERSEN
WATERLOO — I really have a hard time understanding the need for a border wall with Mexico. I’m sure I’m not the only person who believes the only people it will keep out are the ones we’d be more likely to invite into our country. It will have no more effect as to preventing the entry of drugs into our country than if the walls were made of toilet paper.
The builders could sink the footings 20 feet into the ground. The smugglers will start their tunnels 30 feet underground. They could make the walls 100 feet high and the smugglers would fly their drones 110 feet high.
Also, is there some profiling going on here, or why has no one considered a wall with Canada? Just something to think about.
Bless Christians
KENT KISCHER
WATERLOO — In response to Earnest Nunnally via Edna Brunkhorst Jan. 24: We all are born sinners. We do not deserve God’s grace. But the worst people repent their wrongs and believe Jesus Christ is the son of living God. They are Christians even though they are not perfect.
They are holy before God. The past doings are forgotten. Bless the Christians.
