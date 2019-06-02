City open houses
NORAJEAN CSUKKER
WATERLOO — My family and I want to thank every Waterloo city employee involved in the Public Works and Waterloo Fire Rescue open houses last week.
The Public Works Department had a garbage truck, grader, street sweeper, dump truck and boom truck all in operation for people big and small to ride. You could tour the rest of the facility as well as the Animal Control van. It was so much fun to ride the different vehicles.
Fire Rescue had so many of its vehicles on display, tactical unit, haz mat semi, rescue boat, ambulances and the MercyOne helicopter. They were demonstrating Jaws of Life, CPR and the tactical unit.
I also took an eight-week “Resident Academy” on the different Waterloo city departments. What a wonderful education I obtained. It was eye opening. Thanks to everyone. The leaders and residents of Waterloo should be proud of its employees and departments.
Planned Parenthood
RON SPEARS
WATERLOO — Those who are against Planned Parenthood teaching sex education need to consider that the country with the lowest abortion rate in the world has free abortions that are covered under national health care insurance, contraception is widely available and free, public education teaches family planning and an ethic of responsible sexual activity.
The country’s teenagers have sex less frequently starting at an older age than American teens and a teenage pregnancy rate nine times lower that U.S. The anti-choice crowd, in reality, promotes abortion in its fear of sexual knowledge. Supporting PP is to support a lower abortion rate.
Letter response
BARB DODD
WATERLOO — Gary Moser, do you realize your final sentence negates your entire letter (May 28)? “I pray we never allow passage of a law the (sic) strips constitutional rights from the people.”
LGBTQ, my friend, are also “the people!”
Transforming minds
JIM SKAINE
CEDAR FALLS — “Be not conformed to this world: but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” says Romans 2:2. When this Scripture talks of transforming, we understand because we have many transformers in our lives today. Transformers take energy from a primary source and make it usable by a secondary source. When that process occurs between people, it is called transformative. One person causes important and lasting changes in another person.
Transformers are necessary in education. Children, if confronted with the world’s knowledge without transformers, could not handle it. They need transformers to make that knowledge usable. The transformer is the teacher. The teacher transforms the knowledge of the world so the student of any age can learn and act upon it. A child in kindergarten needs one kind of transformer. A Ph.D candidate needs another.
The transformative experience does not require a specific surrounding. It requires only two minds; one that has the knowledge and is capable of making it usable and one that is capable of receiving it and using it productively.
All over the world, teachers are transforming knowledge, making it usable. and students are receiving that knowledge and enriching themselves and others. Transforming minds.
Farming options
AL SCHAFBUCH
DYSART —- As a semi-retired farmer who has the home farm custom-farmed and rents the rest to young farmers, I am involved with the situation farmers are facing.
Prices of commodities have been low due to four years of excellent crops. This year there will be some farmers that will not be able to plant a crop, prevented planting pays about half of market value. Not all farmers will be farming next year.
All farmers are having issues with flooding and soil erosion. Every taxpayer needs to contact legislators to get help for farmers to start no-till and cover crops.
Landowners who rent need to communicate with the farmer about using new soil health methods on their farm. This may include lowering the rent to get no-till and cover crops on the farm.
Moral bankruptcy
HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO — Dennis Clayson decried the high medical costs he experienced at length in his column May 19. While I agree with Mr. Clayson on a great deal of his column, I feel he missed the point when he championed the free enterprise system as an agent of change. It is an unfettered free enterprise system that got us here.
I also think academia is a monster enabler. Business schools and advanced grad schools have championed profits over responsibility. The mad dash to merge and therefore limit competition has resulted in less competition in all areas of commerce. Business schools and their graduates championed that.
We have lost millions of jobs to sourcing overseas, and 20 years ago business schools championed that movement. There were even advanced classes at the graduate level on how to source overseas. Profit has become the champion and businessmen have no social responsibility or for that matter no ethics or shame in the share of profits they take. That lack if social conscience is a major factor in costs to society.
Let’s remember generic drug companies have been indicted on price collusion, not free enterprise. Moral bankruptcy is the cause.
EnviroFest success
JERI THORNSBERRY
chair, Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District profoundly thanks all those involved in the inaugural Cedar Valley EnviroFest held May 14 at Hawkeye Community College for 830 fifth-graders in the Waterloo Community Schools. This one-day event introduced environmental topics to students such as water quality, wildlife, soil health, rocks and gems, recreational trails and recycling. A 15-member steering committee along with over 70 volunteers and 20 organizations enabled this event to run smoothly.
We thank members of our community whose contributions allowed us to invite professional presenters to share their story about the environment while interacting with the students. The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District received positive spontaneous feedback from teachers and students saying this was the best “field trip” ever. The students’ experience was directly related to our volunteers’ enthusiasm. Their energy was contagious and unmistakably contributed to students successfully learning about their environment through hands-on experiences. Our deepest gratitude for everyone’s contribution to make this event a success.
