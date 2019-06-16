Making choices
BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS — In 1970, Sweden was the fourth-richest country in the world. They decided that socialism was best for them. In 1994, they were the 14th richest country. Those who do not learn from history fail. They had no net job creation during that time period. Go figure why someone would want to try this in the U.S. Read the data. Keep thinking personal responsibility. You are responsible for your actions, always. You can’t blame your mama. Free trade and deregulation — do you want to make your own decisions or do you need someone to tell you what to do?
As long as you don’t interfere with someone else’s freedom or it isn’t unlawful you should be able to make your own choices. We have a newly elected representative who wants to take away your ability to travel at your choice. And I for one don’t agree at all. She wants to tell you what you can eat. Come on, if I want to eat rabbit so be it. And you can eat my spinach.
But I don’t have the right to tell you what you can eat or how you are to travel.
Youth Trapshoot
DENNIS BIGELOW
CEDAR FALLS — If you happened to be on or near Cedar-Wapsie Road last week and noticed a field full of campers, cars, truck trucks and people and vehicles parked bumper to bumper on both sides of the road for a mile or more, it was the Iowa State Youth Trapshoot hosted by the Iowa State Department of Natural Resources with help from the Iowa State Trapshooting Association and the Cedar Falls Gun Club.
Hundreds of young people from all across our state enjoyed five days of shooting clay targets. There were nearly 900 on June 5 alone with approximately 130 intermediate age participating; close to 700,000 targets were thrown in five days!
Kudos to everyone who participated. To sponsors, coaches, parents and staff for their support which has made this event the wonderful success it is. Youth trapshooting is one of the fastest growing and safest activities in Iowa and several surrounding states as well. Everyone should feel proud of these young athletes.
Making progress
KENT GUILD
WATERLOO — When George Washington was elected president of the United States in 1789, only 6% of the population of America was eligible to vote — white free men who owned property. Gradually, during the first half of the 1800s, most states allowed white men who were not landowners to vote. Progress. With the 15th Amendment to the Constitution in 1870, black men were eligible to vote. Progress. With the 19th Amendment of the Constitution in 1919, white and black women were eligible to vote. Progress. Why is progressivism bad?
- In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act became law. Progress.
- In 1954, segregation laws regarding education became illegal. Progress.
- In 1964, the Civil Rights Act became law. Progress.
- In 1967, unconstitutional anti-miscegenation laws became illegal. Progress.
- In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of safeguarding the rights to privacy and discretion of an individual. Progress.
- In 2015, the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage is legal. Progress.
Progress makes America great. Vote for progress, equality and freedom. Additionally, more progress is needed. Progress is people power.
CF high school
SABRINA LEISTIKOW
CEDAR FALLS — I love my school, just not the building. I love that the high school has been a place where I have met my best friends. What I don’t love is having to pack up my lunch into sacks and carry it to the second floor.
I love that our high school offers a variety of courses. What I don’t love is that our basements aren’t connected, I have to trudge across the back of the building during all seasons.
I love being able to choose the clothes I wear. What I don’t love is never knowing how to dress because of the heat and cold.
The list goes on and on as to why I love the school, but it also goes on and on as to why the building isn’t meeting our needs. Our current school has served our community well. But, we are now at a time for change. School is different than it was in the 1950s and the best gift we can give to the future, the one that shows we care about the future of our community and its kids, is a new high school.
CF cemetery
CHERI McDIVITT
PARKERSBURG — These are my thoughts on the removal of personal items from the grave sites at the Cedar Falls cemetery recently.
I feel they did not take into consideration that these objects were a way for people to heal, a step in the grieving process that all people need. And then to see our America flags in the garbage! How disgraceful to our veterans who fought for our great country! You talk about rules, what about the proper way to dispose of our American flag? I don’t think anywhere it says to toss our flags in the Dumpster. I feel like we have been violated and our loved ones’ graves raped by the inconsiderate and unpatriotic person or persons at the head of this.
I feel bad for the workers who had to follow what they were told to do. I’m sure they have taken a lot of the slack for their bosses’ insensitive unpatriotic decisions. A big new posted sign just before Memorial Day stating the removal of items by a certain time would have avoided so much heartache and trouble.
Backs Trump
TERRY WAIDLEY
WATERLOO — President Trump is doing a great job. I voted for him because I was tired of hearing about ISIS beheading people. He stopped that and pretty much eliminated the threat. I like that he is not a politician and not politically correct. I’d rather have a president who gets things done rather then be nice and do nothing. I also like that we listen to all this negative stuff and then out of the blue there is a White House function where he has signed a new bill like prison reform, created jobs or made a deal to sell military planes to another country. He gets things done!
President Trump is working to improve the U.S.’s financial status. He got NATO countries to live up to their financial responsibilities to provide a billion dollars to the NATO budget. This is money the U.S. taxpayers won’t have to provide. President Trump is also working to get a fair trade policy with other countries. While the tariffs may hurt in the short term, it will be beneficial in the long term.
I can only imagine what President Trump will get done by 2024.
Good reads
ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO — In his remarkable 2017 book, “Lessons in Hope: My Unexpected Life with St. John Paul II,” Ethics and Public Policy Center Distinguished Senior Fellow George Weigel describes a lunch he attended at the Vatican in December 1997 at which also were present Monsignors Stanislaw Dziwisz Mieczyslaw Mokrzycki, Bishop Stansilaw Rylko and Pope John Paul II. Weigel describes part of their conversation:
“An inquiry about Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, whom the Pope said he’d met ‘once or twice,’ started a free-for-all between Dziwisz and Rylko about the relative merits of Solzhenitsyn’s novels, with both finally agreeing that “Cancer Ward” was the best of them. I suggested that “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” ought to be ready by every high school student in the world and the 264th Bishop of Rome agreed.”
Educators, take note. Turn our high school students into serious readers by focusing on meaningful literature — such as the great Solzhenitsyn.
Candidate positions
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — Have you noticed all of the presidential candidates coming to Iowa? Has the United States decided to bury itself in socialism?
When the former (note “former”) communist newspaper Pravda has to warn us about sliding into a communist hell, you know the times are perilous. Xavier Lerma, the author of a recent article, actually acknowledged: “Alas the schools in the U.S. were conquered by the Communists long ago and history was revised, thus paving the way for their Communist presidents.”
I still remember what former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev said. In 1959, Mr. Khrushchev said, “You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and you find you already have communism.”
Will any Democrat candidate oppose socialism?
