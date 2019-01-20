Border wall
ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO — How many homeowners do you know who currently make the first line of defense of his or her home as a wall around their property? Basically no one. Most of us now protect our home with inexpensive technology like alarms and cameras. These methods are a much more efficient use of funds than a huge physical barrier on a large area of land.
This is the common sense behind not supporting Trump’s border wall. There is no one who does not agree security needs to be tightened at the border and points of entry. So why not be efficient and use technology? Also, most illegal immigration comes from overstayed visas. Let’s concentrate on the real problem instead of creating an implausible solution to divide this nation further.
Trump had two years in which to try and get his border wall. It would have been much easier before now. He’s pushing this agenda now to divide us further. This is a game to him now. He’s desperate for control that is slipping away. If you support him, think clearly on the rationale behind such support. Does it really make sense anymore?
How politics work
JANICE NOLTING
CEDAR FALLS — Dennis Clayson writes in his column Jan. 13 that the Democrats are responsible for Trump, and that they are out of touch with the American people and appear to be advocating a profound cultural change.
The truth is the Democrats are the American people.
From the beginning of American civilization that’s what the Democratic Party has stood for, “middle class working American people.”
Hillary Clinton fought for a universal health care bill for four years when she served in Congress. The Republicans blocked her dead. Trump was elected president because he and his Russian swamp, including the notorious Wiki-leaks, set forth to ruin Hilary Clinton months before the election.
We Democrats don’t hate the Republicans, we’re only stupefied as to their naivete of how politics really work.
Republican anger
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER — Regarding the story “Republicans eye changes to how Iowa picks judges” in the Dec. 25 Courier: Republicans are dissatisfied and angry about the Iowa Supreme Court striking down their ban on three-day waiting period before getting an abortion, so now they want to politicize the judicial system to make it favorable to them.
I hope the Democrats find this scheme to be unconstitutional. Is this scheme purposely timed to intimidate the present judges into ruling for their ‘heartbeat” bill?
When the Republican-controlled Legislature gets finished in the spring, we’ll have more laws against free choice in personal and private affairs/birth control and nanny laws.
Border wall
RAINE MEGIVERN
WATERLOO — Kudos to the Republicans who stood up for American values by condemning Steve King. Now they have the opportunity to solve this shutdown crisis by having their president simply honor his promise that Mexico would be happy to pay for our wall — writing out a check himself if necessary.
To those who blame both sides, didn’t we all hear President Trump state how proud he would be to cause this, and would not blame Democrats? If he doesn’t blame them, why should anyone else?
We have to be thoughtful here, and not just repeat the “both sides” catch phrases out there. If we think about it, why should we expect Democrats to force their fellow Americans to sacrifice so much for this wall when most people believe there are better ways to secure our borders anyway?
I would be happy to give kudos to Republicans if they solve this crisis. And think how happy those Mexicans will be to finally be able to pay for our wall — a win-win for everyone!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.