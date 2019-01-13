Voting Hillary
RONALD ORF
TRIPOLI — During the last election I was warned by the Republicans that if I voted for Hillary Clinton it would result in rampant corruption, a skyrocketing national debt, a weaker military and cause us to lose the respect of our allies.
Well I voted for Hillary, and OMG (oh my god), they were right!
Country View
CAROL BARTELS
WATERLOO — I was appalled by the unfortunate outcome of the sale of Country View to Pritok Capital by the Board of Supervisors. It seems the value of the residents and workers is of no concern to Pritok or the supervisors. I know numerous good and dedicated workers have left due to job eliminations and losing benefits. Their lives are dependent on these paychecks. Management of Pritok Capital should be hanging their heads in shame. I am positive the Board of Supervisors would be outraged if they were dealt the same hand. The people who are responsible for the loss of jobs should not be getting rid of employees but help them to transition to the changes and not cut wages. It seems both the residents and workers are being left out in the cold.
The disabled have always been the target for cutting funds. Most residents of Black Hawk County have never visited, volunteered or are aware of what is going on at Country View.
I hope I am wrong about this issue. This is normally what happens when new owners take control of facilities — good people lose jobs and residents pay the price. It comes down to greed.
Bowl game
JUDY POWERS
CEDAR RAPIDS — Thank you Mark Woodley and KWWL for your outstanding coverage of the Iowa State Cyclones in San Antonio. Your live reports at the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news letting the viewers know what the fans and teams were doing were very well done.
Abortion facts
EDNA BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY — Much of the news media spent large amounts of time reporting the end-of-the-year statistics, but here’s one that reflects the society of today and is rarely mentioned.
Worldometer reports that 42 million abortions were performed worldwide during the past year. In the United States, one million babies are aborted every year and there has been an estimated 60 million abortions since the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973.
All news media report there is a shortage of workers in this country, and one political party seems to encourage illegal immigration to fill the void while also protecting Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of abortions by funding it with our tax dollars.
The 46th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to remember and protest that disastrous decision made by the Supreme Court on Jan 22, 1973. The news media rarely note the vast numbers of pro-life people of all ages who descend on the capitol every year. They are a prayerful and vigilant mixture of people of all faiths who abhor abortion and would like to see the Right to Life restored to our unborn brother and sister Americans.
Letters response
HANS ISAKSON
CEDAR FALLS — I write regarding Dave Smith’s passing off of ideas and words found in the Feb. 10, 2015, Investor’s Business Daily in his most recent letter on climate change (Jan. 6). According to Media Bias/Fact Check, IBD is a conservative newspaper and website that “may utilize strong loaded words (wording that attempts to influence an audience by using appeal to emotion or stereotypes), publish misleading reports and omit reporting of information that may damage conservative causes.”
For example, IBD claimed Stephen Hawking would be dead, while he was still alive, if he lived, which he did, under England’s government health care system. They also claimed the U.S. found massive amounts of uranium yellowcake in Iraq in 2003. (see FactCheck.org_. MBFC’s summed up IBD best when it said, “We would also give them (IBD) a high factual rating on strictly investing and market news. However, editorially IBT is clearly a questionable source with promotion of right-wing conspiracy theories and numerous failed fact checks.”
Climate letter
GARY HEDDING
CEDAR FALLS — Dave Smith, in his letter “Climate Change” (Jan. 6) is welcome to his own ideas about climate change, but I write to correct his statement that “Chritiana Figueres, executive director of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted the goal of environmental activities is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.”
Smith was likely influenced by Investor’s Business Daily’s interpretation of a statement she made several years ago. Figueres said there is an effort “to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 year.”
IBD interpreted her to mean the reigning economic model (skip the word “development”), which they took to mean capitalism. Her suggested “development” model does not refer to capitalism, socialism or communism, but is a model that is based on renewable energy as the primary source for fueling future economic development regardless of a nation’s overall economic model.
Perhaps IDB and Smith decided to argue a secret agenda of environmentalists because they cannot refute the science of climate change and its effects on the world, but they should not misquote or misinterpret someone to get there.
Climate change
RON SPEARS
WATERLOO — Dave Smith’s “Climate change” letter of Jan 6 attempts to debunk climate change. Why is Boston, Mass., planning to spending billions to save its waterfront? Why in Alaska are several native villages being relocated because of rising sea water? Why are roads being raised in the Florida Keys to serve as flood walls? Why is Austin, Texas, reducing water usage anticipating a drought? Why is Australia suffering from extreme heat and drought? Why are storms stronger and doing more damage than ever before? Why is the ice shelf retreating rapidly in the Arctic? Why are polar bears being forced into extinction due to less ice meaning less hunting for food?
The destruction of capitalism will be the result of not acting in light of changing climate. Climate change is not a socialistic plot to destroy capitalism. It would be nice if he would address these issues facing the world today with some scientific facts.
Roundabouts
DELORES GUHL
WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo has said it is considering a roundabout at the intersection of University and Fletcher avenues. Why? Traffic moves west most of the time. There is a slight back-up at the time of Deere shift changes, but otherwise it moves well.
Then there are the businesses in that area. Would that cause them to have to move? And, of course, there is the Black Hawk Creek that floods when it rains in Grundy Center or Hudson. And then gates have to be closed. How would that affect a roundabout?
I think it is money that could be better spent elsewhere, like bringing our city parks back up to the way they were when Leonard Katoski first designed them.
Instead of trying to follow Cedar Falls with roundabouts, let Waterloo use that money where it is needed, not on a roundabout.
Immigrants
BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS — I think it is about time we recognize the efforts of the Democrats for everything they do for the hardworking people of other countries of the world. The heartless Republicans do not want open borders and free stuff for everyone. They believe in personal responsibility. I think a handbook should be published with every Democratic congressperson’s name, address, phone number and email so the immigrants that sneak into this country could thank them.
They come here wanting everything the Democrats are promising them, and they should have the ability to thank them. That way they would know where to get their free food and benefits the Democrats are fighting so hard to give them. And, of course, the Democrats are assured of their vote if they ever become citizens. No matter that they break our laws by coming here and occasionally kill our citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.