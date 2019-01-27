Dill event
JIM VOLGARINO
CEDAR FALLS — On Friday veterans in the Black Hawk County area had the opportunity to give a personal thank you to Kevin Dill who is leaving his position as director of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office due to a serious health condition.
Kevin’s work over the past three years has been nothing short of exemplary, and anyone who has worked with him quickly appreciates his passion, energy and compassion for veterans’ needs.
When Kevin stepped into the role he inherited a task that in the past had been fraught with issues, but he didn’t let any of those things stop him from having great successes. The staff of the office is also to be commended as they have stood at his side as he worked tirelessly through red tape, unreasonable odds and projects that many times simply were not “do-able.”
Kevin Dill has shown people who have the attitude of “why not?” help make our community better. As a veteran and community member I sincerely thank him for his service.
House 55 race
TODD SCHMIDT
DUBUQUE — As Iowa House members reconvene, they are considering an election contest filed by Kayla Koether, who trails Michael Bergan by nine votes in the race for House District 55. The representatives have a choice: Will they count 29 absentee ballots mailed before Election Day or throw them out?
Under Iowa law, absentee ballots mailed up to the day before the election and received by noon the following Monday must be counted. There’s no dispute the 29 absentee ballots contained a traceable barcode showing they were mailed on time. Yet the secretary of state says they shouldn’t be counted because the barcodes weren’t generated by Intelligent Mail Barcode Tracing, a program six of Iowa’s 99 counties utilize.
The lack of this specific barcode was no fault of the 29 Winneshiek County voters who have been disenfranchised. In Fayette County, also in House District 55, the auditor accepted 12 absentee ballots after Election Day with the same barcode as the 29 absentee ballots rejected in Winneshiek. Since we cannot unring the bell of the counted Fayette votes, the solution is simple: Count the Winneshiek votes.
Hungry children
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — Every 15 seconds a child dies of hunger in our world. The causes are many — drug cartels, unending wars resulting in lack of food production, immorality of politicians and their governments and unnecessary shutdowns of working government resulting in lack of pay for employees, who depend on pay to feed their families (which include children).
There are ways to fix these causes. All it takes is backbone and a will to live like a civilized human being.
Press bias
DICK BROADIE
CEDAR FALLS — Anyone looking for press bias need look no further than the Jan. 23 Associated Press article regarding the two scheduled Senate votes impacting the government shutdown. Unfortunately, the subtitle described the choice as between “Back Trump or reopen the government.”
You do understand the bill supported by Trump also reopens the government and addresses comprehensive border security measures, DACA and TPS issues to boot? If passed by the Senate and the House, the Republican bill would end the shutdown and put the issue behind us for at least a year.
The Democrats’ bill accomplishes nothing other than opening the government for a couple weeks, after which we’re right back where we started if they’re unwilling to compromise. Why not compromise now and get the people back to work?
The article itself repeats the same misleading false choice and barely mentions the Trump-supported proposal goes beyond funding a wall but also includes provisions the Democrats have asked for or supported in the past — including a wall or barrier, as far as that goes.
Wouldn’t this information be considered relevant in any fair and balanced — not to mention factual — article?
Obama offenses
SANDRA DOYLE
CEDAR FALLS — Twenty-eight months and nothing to show for Mueller’s witch hunt. There is more proof of Obama’s impeachable offenses than Trump’s. But you will not hear it on the mainstream media. The only thing Trump did was win.
1. Fast and Furious. Obama’s ATF ran guns to cartels in Mexico; the end goal to justify new restrictions on gun control, costing the life of a border agent.
2. Weaponizing federal agencies deeming industries destructive to environment for financial gain for friends stopping coal mining, off-shore drilling.
3. Spygate. Weaponized the FBI, DOJ and intel communities to undermine POTUS after he unexpectedly defeated the second-most corrupt Democrat on the planet.
4. DACA admitted via executive order was unconstitutional.
5. Bengazi. Sacrificed Stevens so they could invade Libya without a congressional declaration of war.
6. IRS targeting of conservatives.
7. When Congress failed to pass unproven “global warming” scheme he had EPA impose anyway.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. But explaining logic to Obama lovers is like talking to a wall. But as you know he learned of all of this from the news media, after the fact. Build the wall! Come in the right way.
Against wall
BAILEY DUTCHER
WATERLOO — I do not support the trade Trump has proposed today in light of restrictions on dreamers in exchange for $5.7 billion in order to build the wall. I do not support the wall in any capacity.
That $5.7 billion could easily be spent actually improving the system of immigration we have in the United States, making it less likely for people in Mexico looking for a better life to go through the system illegally in order to be able to start their life sooner than they would going through the outdated, bureaucratic, confusing system we currently have in place.
We need to focus our energy and efforts on improving the flow of work and money between our neighbors, not blindly keeping them out because of the ramp-up of racism in this country. As an educated person I would expect better from Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley than the support of a wall that is clearly only for show, and will be costing the American people more than just money but also a chance of diversity and learning.
