Liberal bankers?
CHRIS WITT
REINBECK — I read with interest Sharon Presnal’s guest essay Dec. 23. Apparently, the Iowa Bankers Association must be made up of many liberal Democrats. The true definition of a liberal Democrat is someone who promotes others pay higher taxes while they pay no taxes. For the Iowa Bankers Association to suggest requiring credit unions pay income tax would improve the competitiveness of local banks is completely false. It is not the responsibility of the government institutions to ensure competitiveness.
With the Iowa Bankers Association so concerned about the financial impact of paying “income taxes to support teachers in Iowa’s school system,” common sense would suggest the Iowa Bankers Association would be paying taxes to support local and state institutions. Unfortunately, the IBA does not pay taxes like the rest of us. The Iowa Bankers Association is listed as a “charitable institution” with nearly $2.4 million as income and pays no income taxes.
I believe we should all pay less in taxes. For the Iowa Bankers Association to suggest otherwise is a liberal Democrat’s point of view.
Washington politics
JOE TEETZEN
DENVER — Surprisingly, President Trump hasn’t tweeted that he would be violently opposed to a border wall. Congress would pass the wall on the first vote in record time. Come on Donald, after two years, haven’t you figured out how the Washington political mindset works?
Going meatless
MARTIN WITTMAYER
WATERLOO — With the glow of Christmas barely behind us, we look forward to the new year and the customary New Year’s resolutions: Reduce social media, reduce weight, and, this year, reduce animal food consumption.
One-third of consumers already report reducing their consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of school, college, hospital and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains Chipotle, Denny’s, Panera, Subway, Taco Bell and White Castle are rolling out plant-based options.
A dozen startups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, compassionate, convenient, delicious plant-based meat and dairy products. Meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill and Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development. So have a number of Microsoft, Google, Twitter and PayPal pioneers.
According to Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales have grown by 20 percent in the past year, 10 times the growth rate of all foods. Sales of plant-based cheeses, creamers, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50 percent growth rate. Plant-based milks now account for 15 percent of the milk market.
The plant-based New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation — just some fun exploration of your favorite supermarket and food websites.
Climate change
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — One of the major ideas making the rounds today is “climate change.” One time it was labeled “global warming” but “climate change” covers all temps. That way, when you are freezing in Minnesota you can blame “climate change” instead of “global warming.”
The alarmists keep telling us their concern about global warming is all about man’s stewardship of the environment. But we know that’s not true. A United Nation’s official has now confirmed this. At a news conference in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.
If they were honest, the climate alarmists would admit they are not working feverishly to hold down global temperatures — they would acknowledge they are instead consumed with the goal of holding down capitalism and establishing a global welfare state.
Barry column
SUE DANIELS
WATERLOO — Thank you for presenting Dave Barry’s 2018 Year in Review in the Dec. 30 Courier. While it is true that 2018 ranked high on the Bizarre Scale all on its own, Dave Barry’s usual take on the year just past made the memory of it just a little more bearable.
It was very funny. Well done, Mr. Barry.
