Job interview
PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO — Why are politicians and rally participants always “junior-high giddy” at campaign events? These are regular folks applying for critical jobs with substantial responsibility.
Selecting government employees should mirror a pre-employment interview, providing a litmus test of capabilities, accomplishments and character. Why would anyone put politicians or candidates on pedestals and fail to conduct a job interview? Ask what their Santa sacks will cost, who will pay and why. Request a verifiable list of the candidate’s congressional or business-world achievements. Disregard pandering promises. Examine resumes.
Establishment politicians have buried generations of Americans in unsustainable debt while accomplishing embarrassingly little. They’ve ignored numerous critical issues affecting countless Americans, while smudging MSM cameras to overstate their “hard work” and imaginary achievements. Why have none of these political vultures revealed their crisp plans for reducing the size and cost of government, thus reducing taxpayer debt?
There’s only one in Washington aggressively addressing critical issues, while petrifying the D.C.’s career politicos. There’s no question Congress has failed taxpayers, or that a sobering ethics void exists within Congress, the DOJ and FBI, essentially ignored by MSM. Every American should find our corrupted government and their complicit media highly troubling.
Caravan plan
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland is one of many congressional Democrats who have sided with the thousands of “caravan” members defying American law.
Cummings has stated the migrants “should be allowed to come in” to the United States and “seek asylum” immediately.
Cummings position is emblematic of the fact the Democratic Party has demonstrably and irrefutably become a party whose principal objective is to thoroughly transform the nature of the American electorate. They plan to accomplish transformation by means of open borders and the mass, unchecked importation of illiterate Third World peasants. These peasants will vote in overwhelming numbers for Democrats from now on.
Proud of Trump
EDNA BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY — In response to Ernest Nunnally who asked the question,”How can the religious right possibly think they are Christians when they support Trump?”
It seems a no-brainer Christians would be supportive of any president who has proven to be very much in favor of the most basic of all rights — the right to be allowed to be born. The question is how can any person of any religious affiliation other than devil worship support any candidate who thinks abortion is health care and would even allow the killing of a child immediately after birth, which is infanticide?
I do not find anything President Trump has done to be treasonous. It is not treason to protect vulnerable human life, and it is not treasonous to protect our borders nor to reduce taxes and I, for one Christian, am very glad we finally have two pro-life champions, Trump and Vice President Pence, in the executive office.
Disenfranchised
STEVE SCHELL
CEDAR FALLS — By scheduling the special election to replace Sen. Jeff Danielson during the University of Northern Iowa’s spring break, Gov. Reynolds is only continuing the Republican Party’s nationwide efforts to suppress voting. Making citizens either obtain an absentee ballot or go to the courthouse to vote is making it harder to vote. And she knows that. It would be different if they were going to set up a satellite voting station on campus, but I do not think that is being done.
The Republican Party cares not for democracy as much as it cares for its party, and this is what Reynolds is really saying, not by her words but by her actions. This is being played out all over the country, especially on the national stage. We witnessed voter suppression in the Georgia governor’s race last year, and there were numerous reports of polling stations being closed early or excessive lines to vote in many places around the country. Yet it is this so-called president and Republican Party that screams voter fraud continually?
Ludicrous bill
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — The Republicans want a “religious freedom bill,” which the constitution already covers in the First Amendment. They have done the same with guns covered in the second amendment.
All this reminds me of this Mark Twain saying: “No one has ever seen a Republican mass meeting that was devoid of the perception of the ludicrous.”
Recycling right
CHERYL HANNAH
WATERLOO — I was so pleased to learn the city of Waterloo is finally going to do something about the recycling. Using the same bin for yard waste and recycling is ridiculous. Separate bins are necessary for successful recycling.
I researched this a few years ago and found most major cities in Iowa have mandatory recycling, separate bins and pick ups more than once per month.
What a waste of money for truckloads of recycling to be contaminated because there is still yard waste mixed in so it can’t be recycled. It is past time we got on board with this. Landfills are full of recyclables. What a waste and what harm we are doing to the environment.
For people worried about the cost of mandatory recycling it will save money on garbage because you will be able to get a smaller garbage can which is cheaper. So it will even out for most people. I recycle and have very little garbage. But I can’t keep up with only one pick up a month. My bin is always full.
I strongly support separate recycling bins, mandatory recycling and more pick-up days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.