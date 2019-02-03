Border wall
LANNY SCHWARTZ
CEDAR FALLS — This old gospel song might help get you to heaven:
“So high can’t get over it
So low can’t get under it
So wide can’t get around it”
Unfortunately, this old song is not true of the border wall. Motivated people go over, under and through the existing border walls. The wall has been attacked with everything from cutting torches to jack hammers. We build a 20-foot wall and they get a 21-foot ladder. Tunnels of stunning length go under the wall. Drones fly drugs over the wall.
What Ike did
ALAN WYATT
WATERLOO — With barely two weeks remaining before a deal is reached to keep the government open, storm clouds seem to be gathering force. President Trump may feel he can no longer alienate his base by softening his position, while Democrats remain wary of a leader who too often breaks verbal promises. This has led me to wonder what would happen if Dwight Eisenhower were sitting in the Oval Office today.
As supreme commander of allied forces in Western Europe in 1944, Gen. Eisenhower brilliantly held together a fragile coalition of countries while mollifying the monstrous egos of De Gaulle, Montgomery and Patton. He preferred to use a velvet glove, but when necessary could be damned tough. As president (1953-1961) he had keen insight into the desires and fears of those around him, never allowing the Soviets to gain the upper hand.
In protecting America’s southern border today and dealing with an increasing drug problem, I believe he would have studied all options carefully, and then invited top Democrats and Republicans to work in a bipartisan manner to reaching the best solution; rancor would never have been allowed.
Sadly, we are now left with spoiled children trying to do a man’s job.
Saving babies
FAITH RULAPAUGH
OELWEIN — Thank you for the Jan. 20 Courier article about the tiny Dysart twins. It was so refreshing to see good news on the front page! And thank you for carrying that (intentionally or otherwise) on Sanctity of Life Sunday, a day when many area churches remembered and mourned the loss of more than 58 million American babies lost to abortion in the 46 years since the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
Many of those babies were bigger or gestationally older than these precious twins. Reflecting back on the recent Christmas season, it is interesting to note God sent his Son to assume human life in the womb of Mary. By the incarnation, God entered into the full pattern of human life. In the light of this we can be assured God gives and God blesses life at every stage of development.
Embryonic life matters to God; for which reason embryonic life ought to matter to us. God bless the parents of those wee ones and all the caregivers who fight for their lives.
Shutdown impact
LeANN DAVIS
WATERLOO — Here’s a little assignment for you. For anyone reading this, stand in front of a mirror and recite the following: Withholding the paychecks of 800,000 people is worth it for the wall. Keep in mind this includes FBI agents, border patrol, TSA agents and air traffic controllers.
You will see, almost instinctually, your head will start to pivot from left to right. The cost of this huge amount of people paying the price for the person we are forced to refer to as our president to get his idiotic campaign promise fulfilled is beyond what a rational person can stand behind.
He proudly took ownership of the shutdown back in December. It is not important enough to win that people are in food lines, will get evicted/default on mortgages or that people’s credit scores will suffer, which will last far longer than the actual length of the shutdown.
His obvious lack of humanity and profound narcissism reveal the core of this creature is empty.
Climate fixes
DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP — Although action at the federal government level to address climate change seems slow and halting, things are being done, especially at the local level. For example, Cedar Falls Utilities has installed the “Simple Solar” project that was funded by residents who wanted to reduce their carbon footprint by using solar energy.
Elsewhere, the city of Georgetown, Texas, (population 70,000) currently gets all its electricity from renewable sources, but they are not stopping there. As the city grows, the municipal utility intends to provide all the needed electricity by renting residential rooftops, installing solar panels and backing them up with battery storage.
Liberty Utilities, a small New Hampshire company, has initiated a pilot program to install batteries that they own in homes that have solar panels. Homeowners will be able to use the stored electricity when needed, but the utility will also have the ability to use the power to reduce stress on the power grid. The intent is to have the customers save money while also reducing the utility’s need for costly transmission lines and fossil fuels.
These examples are extemporary. We have the technology to combat climate change. Let’s do it.
Charter schools
BARRY WILSON
CEDAR FALLS — The editorial of Jan. 29 was on target in calling for a thorough state assessment of charter schools. Los Angeles teachers made charter schools a focal point of their strike, and with good reason. What I would add is that charter schools reflect a privatization of public education that provides public money for private enterprise but typically without the accountability demanded of public schools.
The charter school movement has been funded over many years by a number of extremely wealthy individuals (dubbed the Billionaire Boys Club by Diane Ravitch) who have used their wealth to advance legislation and fund organizations dedicated to charter expansion (as the editorial noted). Both Democratic and Republican administrations have supported charter expansion at the expense of public education. The educational results by charters have been less than impressive and typically no better and often worse than public schools. The corporate profiteering and lack of accountability that has often resulted is alarming.
I urge readers to become informed on this issue and recommend a source titled “Who Controls Our Schools? The Privatization of American Public Education,” published by the Independent Media Institute. You can read the entire report at https://tinyurl.com/oc7rwh4.
In praise of Trump
CYNTHIA BUTTS
TRAER — Kudos to recent letters from Bob Kaiser and Steve Kapler. More people in support of President Trump need to voice their opinion. Then the news media wouldn’t be so derogatory toward him. TV, print and social media all seem biased and look for sensationalism to sell to the public.
I also enjoyed Dennis Clayson’s column about how the Democrats got Trump elected. I just wish the Democrats would give up on this Russia investigation. Millions of dollars are being spent that could go toward a security wall on our U.S./Mexico border; $5.7 billion is a drop in the bucket compared to what has been spent on wars with Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
Our government would be spending a lot more if we let hundreds of thousands of immigrants in. They would all probably want food stamps and free medical care. If the Democrats are against the wall, let them open their homes.
Speak up America! Aren’t we better off than we were under Obama’s terms?
Need a wall
KENT KISCHER
WATERLOO — Two years ago I was skeptical of President Trump because of his disastrous and stupid sayings. All presidents make some mistakes. When we were young adults we were no better than them. Can we forgive them? Trump’s few sentences impressed me. He is bold and brave. With all of those media organizations labeling him badly. We are supposed to encourage him to do a good job. Please stop whining. He is trying to clean up the mess. He is a doer; so are Steve King and Rod Blum.
Bush, Bush, Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer and others have all on TV given speeches saying we must stop illegal immigration and build a south border wall. During the Obama administration, Democrats voted and approved $25 billion, which would increase national debt greatly. They and Pelosi are wasting their time. She is a show lady. They are heading for progressive socialism. I was supposed to learn that there were several tunnels under the wall for illegals to escape and filter into America so the wall is a must. A good long-term investment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.