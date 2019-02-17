Obey the law
LARRY DODD
WASHBURN — In the Feb. 4 Courier was a story on traffic camera bills. In it, House Transportation Committee chairwoman Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, said she is taking another run at regulating traffic cameras “to make sure they are being used to enhance safety, not just to generate revenue.”
I ask you to think about that. If there were no speeding, nor other infractions, how would there be revenue generated? There would not be. There is only revenue generated if the traffic laws are broken, and those breaking them are caught.
We either need the laws or we don’t. If we need the laws, and I think most of us in our right minds do agree, then we need to enforce the laws, right? That’s all the cameras are doing.
If people are not breaking the laws, they have nothing to worry about. Driving is not a right; it is a privilege. If you want to drive and not pay a fine, then obey the laws. By obeying the laws you do enhance safety.
Shovel help
HELEN DUNCAN
CEDAR FALLS — After our 8.9 inches of snow on the heels of several previous snows, I found myself clearing the end of the driveway and mailbox area after the city plow went by. Our driveway had already been cleared by our service. The snow was heavy and well-packed, a formidable task for a 78-year-old like me.
A blade pickup bearing two workers with their snow blower and shovel in the box drove by; soon they backed up and asked if they could help. They cleaned both areas saying I looked like I was struggling.
I don’t know who they were, but it was awfully nice of them.
Stop the killing
JIM MILLER
WAVERLY — I couldn’t help but notice the Democratic women wearing their white cloaks at the State of the Union address. History states the Ku Klux Klan was mostly Democrats. All that was missing Tuesday night were the pointed hoods.
But the hateful expressions said it all. While the party of hate no longer burns people at the stake, they now kill innocent and defenseless babies. They call it abortion.
The party of hate in New York has passed a law to legalize late-term abortions. This allowed the killing of more innocent babies. The N.Y. chamber all stood up and cheered when the billl passed.
Once there was another party that killed innocent and defenseless humans.
The Nazi party of Germany killed about 6 million Jews because of hate in their hearts. It is estimated over 50 million babies have already been killed. Stop the killing! I thank God for President Trump.
Restoring democracy
THOMAS VAN DE WALKER
INDEPENDENCE — It has recently been brought to my attention that we now live in a “Trumpiavellian” world. In this brave new world we must be careful what we say. However, it should be noted the right to agree with Donald Trump shall not be infringed. Meanwhile, Trump is relentless in his ad hominem attacks to belittle and demonize anyone who disagrees with him. For instance, if you claim to be a member of the loyal opposition you will probably be referred to as an angry radical Democrat. And if you are a true humanitarian you will probably be labelled a leftist or a socialist as if compassion was a crime against humanity.
Trump has also informed us American democracy is a failed experiment and he, and only he, can fix it. Consider the absurdity of that assertion. If Donald Trump said the world is flat there would be a number of his followers who would defend his position.
Let the word go forth from this place and time that there are many of our citizens who want to restore democracy to its rightful place in America.
Abortion laws
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — Last month, New York’s Legislature, with members cheering on the floor, passed a law allowing for abortion up to the moment of birth. Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo enthusiastically signed the bill into law. Celebrating the occasion, Cuomo ordered the spire atop the new World Trade Center to be lit up that night, in pink. Yup, nothing like dancing on the graves of countless aborted dead babies.
Virginia’s Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam endorsed similar legislation, wherein even babies surviving abortion could be wheeled away to die “comfortably.” Why not copy the ancient Greeks, who abandoned infant rejects on hillsides? It’s cheaper. Let’s be clear: Late-term abortion is infanticide. To describe it any other way is dishonest.
Planned Parenthood, a staunch supporter of third-trimester abortions, recently called for Northam (who they previously bankrolled) to resign. Not for his infanticide remarks, but for the black face/KKK photo recently linked to him.
Closer to home, Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund donated thousands to 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s 2018 campaign. Ms. Finkenauer, what’s your take on infanticide? Because for me, “this is personal.”
Dying with dignity
BARTON KNIPFER
JESUP — Everyone should have the right to die with dignity. Oregon and Michigan and other states have this possible for their citizens. Please write your state senators and representatives and ask them to please make this possible in Iowa as soon as possible.
Death is part of life. Everyone should have the right if they so choose. My wife, Beverly, has stage 4 leukemia. We have been married 59 wonderful years. I do not feel sinful by asking for the right to die with her.
Forest law
ERIC NIELSEN
STEAMBOAT ROCK — The legislators are currently reviewing the Forest Reserve law. The impetus for this is the periodic hunt for tax revenue — in this case it is a fool’s errand. I am sure someone is taking illegal advantage of it, but seek them and don’t punish the rest.
This break supports clean air and water, wildlife and the timber industry. We already are doing a shameful job in water and soil conservation as evidenced by the Gulf of Mexico disaster. The ag industry is also suffering due to the “Big Ag” push for more acres which equals no decent profits for local farmers and forces the “mining” of the land. This is a train wreck.
Not heroic
KIE MAAS
WATERLOO — Heroes are willing to sacrifice their own lives to save a stranger’s. We celebrate heroes, but we don’t teach our children to love others who are weaker than us. Culture, colleges and laws teach our rights are what’s important without teaching that responsibility goes along with rights.
Planned Parenthood sex ed teaches our right to have sexual relations with anyone at any time with no consequences as if it’s another bodily function for our enjoyment. Birth control and condoms are supposed to “protect” from natural consequences. But do they? Last year, nearly 2.3 million cases of three common sexually transmitted diseases were diagnosed.
Since 1970, out-of-wedlock birth rates have soared. In 1965, 24 percent of black infants and 3.1 percent of white infants were born to single mothers. By 1990 the rates had risen to 64 percent for black infants, 18 percent for whites.
Abortion is supposed to be the solution. We are supposed to celebrate abortion, according to Planned Parenthood. Lawmakers are saying a “woman’s right to control her body” extends to the right to kill her baby after it’s born and separated from her body. Not very heroic!
Comparison
JOE TEETZEN
DENVER — Interesting how the Democratic Party could find $168 billion for the Vietnam War, but 50 years later can’t muster $5 billion for border security.
Waste water issue
TOM HAGARTY
CEDAR FALLS — Regarding the possible merger of waste water treatment:
Cedar Falls was mandated by the EPA to upgrade its facility to the tune of millions of dollars for ultra violet water treatment systems which cleansed its waste water prior to discharge into the river. This was accomplished along with other costly installs.
This begs some answers about the talks going on to merge area towns into Waterloo.
1) What has been the total money paid by Cedar Falls taxpayers to upgrade its facility?
2) Have other towns, including Waterloo, Elk Run, Evansdale completed these EPA updates?
3) Are these merger talks being conducted because Waterloo received federal funds to overbuild its treatment facility so the usage is currently less then half the capacity?
4) Waterloo continues to raise its monthly “rain” tax. If merger takes place, will Cedar Falls’ rain tax paid monthly be eliminated?
5) What happens to the millions Cedar Falls spent on upgrades to its facility?
6) If our waste water is now in EPA compliance prior to entering the Cedar River, what is gained by Cedar Falls joining an area facility as this proposal calls for?
