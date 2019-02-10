Abortion law
ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO — I felt the need to clarify a huge misunderstanding many have about the new abortion law passed in New York. This law does not allow for someone to kill her healthy unborn baby up until the moment of birth. The law permits abortions after 24 weeks if a health care professional determines the health or life of the mother is at risk or the fetus is not viable.
For example, if a baby is shown to have a major birth defect that will not allow him or her to live outside the womb or will cause the baby considerable pain to do so, a doctor can allow for an abortion in these circumstances.
We like to assume the worst about each other, and many pointed out women will decide they don’t want to be mothers at the last minute and go out and abort their healthy babies. This could not be further from the truth or the intent of this law.
Robots and jobs
MARK HANAWALT
WAVERLY — The article in the Cedar Rapids Gazette Feb. 4 is extremely misleading: “Robots threaten Iowa jobs.” What the headline should have read is “Robots augment Iowa jobs.”
Iowa has a population problem, especially at the rural level. Iowa is one of the slowest-growing states in the nation, likely to lose another federal representative in the U.S. Congress after the 2020 census.
Businesses have no choice but to look for automation replacements for our unavailable workforce asset. At 2 percent unemployment, people who want jobs have them. Future Ready Iowa is a great program. However, you can’t train people who aren’t here. Iowa should be recruiting people to come here as a good quality of life and educational excellence make us reasonably attractive.
But we as a state are unwelcoming. If one is not WASPish, you are not welcomed. In addition, heaven forbid we might have to change. Think of Steve King if you get my drift.
The Center for Industrial Research and Science at Iowa State University — one of the best resources in Iowa for manufacturers — is actively telling its clients they must seek automation options to remain viable. Robots are the least of our worries.
Abortion politics
DC LARSON
WATERLOO — At a Catholic online mass, I heard reference to Jeremiah 1:5 (Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition): “Before I formed thee in the bowels of thy mother, I knew thee: and before thou camest forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee, and made thee a prophet unto the nations.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has indicated support for genocide of post-birth babies deemed “defective.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation instituting identical evil in his state.
Do Iowa’s elected Democrats support partial and even post-birth baby killing?
Planned Parenthood gave Abby Finkenauer a 100 percent rating. Attorney General Tom Miller refused to defend our “heartbeat bill.” Rep. Ras Smith assured voters he supported abortion.
I once read of a discussion between hate group members. One remarked that in the future the racists desired, the handicapped would all be put to death (an ambition of supremacy-believing German Nazis of the 1930s). The other conversant was shocked; he had an autistic son whom he loved. For the first time he understood the horrible implications of his chosen ideology.
President Trump and the Make America Great Again movement respect all life regardless of circumstance, and honor the divine will expressed so beautifully in Jeremiah.
Ike’s role
ROBERT A. CAMARATA
GRUNDY CENTER — This is in reply to Alan Wyatt’s Feb. 3 letter concerning Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and what he might do if he were president today. I agree with much of what he said, especially his last sentence; “Sadly, we are now left with spoiled children trying to do a man’s job.”
The bone I pick is he left out the first thing Ike would do; that is to deport all 11 million to 12 million or 22 million to 24 million illegals (depending on whose figures you choose to believe) currently in the country. Ike did this with “Operation Wetback” in May 1954 and deported more than 1 million illegal aliens that first year.
Eventually, more than 9 million deportations were conducted through the Kennedy administration — all done without the use of the technologies we have today. With almost all the illegals out of the country, I believe Ike would be able to make a bipartisan deal between both parties to seal off the border. After all, both parties wanted Ike to run for president on their tickets.
Untrue of Trump, as both parties seem to have forgotten he was a Democrat for years before becoming a Republican.
Abortion law
OWEN DAWSON
CEDAR FALLS — With legislative victories, media hype and standing ovations, we in the United States have highlighted one of the most tragic traits of humanity: depravity.
In New York, the Reproductive Health Act was passed, allowing abortion in the third trimester. This is one of the most heartbreaking bills ever passed in the United States and exemplifies our embrace of a culture of death. The regulations of the newly allowed abortions are so loose nearly anything can be used as a medical reason to abort, including the emotional health of the mother (which is extremely important, but in no case outweighs a baby’s life).
In other recent news, the heartbeat bill in Iowa — limiting abortions to before a heartbeat was detected — was struck down, and a bill in Virginia that would allow even the killing of a newborn baby was only narrowly defeated.
These political events are not only an outrage to anyone who believes an unborn child is a human, but to those who believe the same of even a newborn baby. The days of “safe, legal and rare” are long over; we now celebrate murder. It is time to put our foot down and say enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.