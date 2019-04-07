Volunteer week
DEE EUCHNER
WATERLOO — National Volunteer Week is April 7-13. Thanks to all our wonderful RSVP Prime Time volunteers. You have made a huge impact in the lives of the students in the Waterloo Elementary Schools. Hoping you will be returning in the fall.
“Don’t ever question the value of volunteers. Noah’s Ark was built by volunteers; the Titanic was built by professionals.” — Dave Gynn
Being social
The REV. GEORGE KARNIK
EVANSDALE — Why has the word “social” become the current political hot button word? A recent guest column in The Courier has even labeled this word as a threat that is “shockingly gaining approval.”
Many people like social media, but demonize socialism and call a person with social justice values a communist. Such a blanket rejection then labels social justice as a threat. Social justice gives each person what she or he has a right to because of their human dignity. It explains what a person deserves is justice, not charity.
How is this determined? In the Catholic Church a body of Christian social justice teachings developed over the last 140 years. These social justice principles come from the Gospels and teachings of Jesus. They are the guidelines to protect the rights of every human being.
Unfortunately, these teachings are little known and little understood, even by Christians. They are not connected with an economic or political regime or system. They are moral teachings that an economic or political system should follow in respecting the rights of people. A just society needs them, so they are called “social.”
Judicial ‘reform’
NANCY ELDRIDGE
DECORAH — The judicial “reform” bill HSB110 championed by Rep. Steven Holt and Sen. Julian Garrett is moving through the Iowa House. The governor will choose eight people to nominate high court judges. The Legislature will do eight also. None of the choices will be politically influenced. But, if this was true, then there would be no need to change Iowa’s judge-picking procedure.
The reason Holt and Garrett and their colleagues are spending so much time and money on this bill is exactly that ... to be able to influence the choice of judges in Iowa so they can get their way and not be questioned by a third branch. The Federalist Papers contain a compelling argument for a complete separation of executive, legislative and judicial power. But the Iowa Legislature seems to be above this, and as citizens we will be at the mercy of the resulting political abuse of power if HSB110 passes.
It already passed the power-hungry Iowa Senate. Jokes aside, but the last person I would trust is a politician and the second to the last is the special interests that support our politicians.
State of labor
JOHN R. BLITSCH
WATERLOO — I would like to thank Stan Smith for his column concerning labor law (March 31). From one who worked as a laborer, it is long overdue.
Organizing is almost impossible; elections set so long after petition is given to the labor board that all who helped initiate the campaign to unionize are gone by the time to vote, some through false charges and many impatient with the long drawn-out process.
Runaway employers is another problem. Once a contract is reached with an employer, it is not long for the company to start looking for incentives to move operations to another community. These incentives include tax abatements and below market value property, free streets, water and sewer infrastructure. Then the unionizing process in most cases has to start over again.
This is a rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul scenario — with the taxpayer holding the bag. Many of these moves last only as long as the abatements, and then companies are looking for another “golden egg.”
I am uneasy using this phrase, but here goes: If we want to make “America Great Again,” make the playing field even for all American workers.
The border
KENT GUILD
WATERLOO — Last month, I wrote a letter to Sen. Joni Ernst urging her to vote against the declaration of the national emergency regarding the wall on the border with Mexico on the grounds that it is an abuse of power.
I felt Ernst, of all people, should recognize abuse of power more than most.
She responded, “While I have consistently stated that this is not the approach I would have preferred, I do recognize the need to secure our border.” Additionally she stated, “At the same time, I also hope to see Congress work diligently to enact legislation that will restore the balance of powers and insert more congressional oversight into the national emergency process. As such, I cosponsored S.764, the ARTICLE ONE Act.”
I feel this falls short. Ernst has lost my respect with her vote to support the national emergency and the wall.
Lastly, Ernst stated in her response, “There is a humanitarian crisis at our southern border that demands action and attention.” A wall does not address this issue; an immigration reform act would address this issue. All senators and representatives should work to enact an immigration plan.
Equality Act
MARCELLA GRUVER
WATERLOO — Do you realize your civil rights are about to be taken from you? This process is the Equality Act, HR 2282 and S 1006. Nancy Pelosi has this bill on her agenda this spring. The equality act will enforce the transgender directive wherein a student becomes a transgender without parental consent and will have access to every school’s restrooms, etc.
To all churches, businesses, day cares and schools, there will be preferential hiring quotas for homosexuals as a protected minority. Every homosexual fired or not hired becomes a potential federal civil rights lawsuit.
Destruction of religious liberty: Anytime you oppose a homosexual, lesbian or transgender you will be taken to court and charged with a crime of discrimination (ask the Christian baker). This is because the equality act prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 from providing a claim, defense or basis for challenging such protection; thus we’ll lose our U.S. constitutional Amendment 1 — civil rights — freedom of speech and religion.
The goal of every radical homosexual activist is to create a new America where sexual promiscuity is the new norm and traditional values are long forgotten.
Call your congressional members to stop the Equality Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.